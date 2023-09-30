Roundup: Paint Valley rallies past Piketon, Waverly defense flattens Minford

CHILLICOTHE − Local scores from Week Seven of the high school football season:

Paint Valley 49, Piketon 30: Never knock the Bearcats when they're down. Despite trailing 24-0 with less than two minutes before halftime, the Bearcats scored 28 unanswered points to defeat the Redstreaks on Friday night.

Preston Fauber passed for 81 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Braylon Robertson also rushed for three touchdowns, while Carson Free made four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Bryson Dunham intercepted a pass as well.

For the Redstreaks, Luke Gullion completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Buddy Wilson rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns, while also picking up 77 receiving yards and one touchdown reception. Brent McGuire added 79 receiving yards and one touchdown on four receptions, and Mason Thacker had an interception on defense.

Zane Trace 42, Westfall 14: Zane Trace rolled out to its fifth win in a row after shutting down Westfall on Friday night. Gunnar McCullough went 5 of 6 on passing for 51 yards throughout the game, and he also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Riley Hartsaugh had his best rushing night of the season after breaking out for 219 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Blake Phillips rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts, and Brice Johnson added 27 yards on seven carries. Aaden Dunn made two receptions for 30 yards, and Jayden Higgins picked up 18 yards on his two receptions.

Lukas Oiler and Spencer Brower each posted half a sack for four yards lost, while Silas Stewart and Coen Larson each recorded an interception. Stewart and Johnson also each picked up a fumble recovery.

Unioto 52, Adena 0: The Shermans rolled out to their sixth win of the season and fourth straight conference win after shutting out the Warriors in Frankfort on Friday. They scored more than 50 points in a game for the second time this season, and more than 40 points in a game for the fourth time.

Newton Hoops passed for six touchdowns throughout the game, while Connor Dollison added two touchdowns of his own. Caden Cutright also managed to score on a punt return touchdown.

McClain 20, Chillicothe 17: The Cavaliers suffered their sixth loss on the season after falling just short in a loss to the Tigers on Friday night. They managed to jump out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and they'd allowed the Tigers just one touchdown before halftime.

But the Tigers worked ahead. They scored twice in the second half to assume the lead, and held that lead for the remainder of the game. The Cavaliers weren't able to respond, and they suffered their second loss in Frontier Athletic Conference play as a result.

Waverly 33, Minford 7: The Tigers stormed out to their third Southern Ohio Conference win after holding the Falcons to just seven points on Friday night.

Quinton Hurd led the defense with three tackles for loss, including two sacks, for a total of 15 yards lost. Will Armstrong also recorded a sack for 3 yards lost, while Mike Delgado and Devon McGuinn each added a tackle for loss for a combined 7 yards. Lane Bear posted a team-high eight total tackles while also recording an interception.

Jase Hurd was near unstoppable. The senior rushed for 330 net yards and four touchdowns throughout the game, more than double Minford's entire rushing corps' yards combined. Mason Kelly went 11-for-14 with 119 yards and a touchdown pass to Mason Sparks, who totaled 45 receiving yards on five catches.

