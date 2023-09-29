Roundup: Newark Catholic volleyball remains perfect in Licking County League play

Natalie Harrington delivered 14 kills and three blocks Thursday, powering the Newark Catholic volleyball team to a sweep of visiting Heath (9-7, 8-3), 25-13, 25-18, 25-14, in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play.

Erin Keck added six kills and four blocks, Ava Heffley three aces and 21 digs and Kylie Gibson and Jillian Given a combined 36 assists for the Green Wave (14-4, 12-0), who maintained a two-game lead on Johnstown in the Cardinal.

Utica beats Lakewood

Lexi Wiegand’s seven aces and 24 digs lifted Utica to a victory at Lakewood, 21-25, 31-29, 25-23, 25-13, in LCL-Cardinal play.

Hannah Shaver added 13 kills, Emilee Ellis seven kills and 15 assists, Alexa Gosnell 17 assists and Macey Dearman six kills for Utica (8-9, 4-7).

Aubrey Howell totaled 26 kills, surpassing 500 for her career, for the Lancers (4-13, 1-10). Charlee Palmer added 13 kills and 23 digs, Josie Lynch 51 assists and Addie Link and Ameerah Barker two blocks apiece.

Johnstown beats Northridge

Johnstown (12-2, 9-2) fended off visiting Northridge, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17, in LCL-Cardinal play.

Naia Moore led the Vikings (6-12, 3-9) with 10 kills. Tristan Orahood added 13 digs and Laney Higgins and Taryn Eblin 12 assists apiece.

Newark falls

Carlee Thompson’s 22 assists led Newark in a loss to visiting Pickerington Central (14-3, 6-0), 25-15, 25-16, 25-22, in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play.

Bella Martinez recorded 14 kills, Makayla Meister 11 kills and Sadey Queen seven digs for the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Heights wins on road

Ellie Wright made five saves for Licking Heights, sealing the Hornets’ 3-1 victory at Reynoldsburg.

Savanna Cronin, Maddy Simmons and Ariel Lewis each scored for Heights (10-3), and Emma French had an assist.

Johnstown wins

Cameron Goddard’s six goals sent Johnstown to an 8-1 victory against visiting Lakewood (3-8, 0-6) in LCL play.

Madison McKee and Kylee Wade also scored with senior Jordan Ellis and McKee adding two assists apiece and seniors Emma Kisner and Sara Kaiser contributing in the midfield for the Johnnies (6-6-1, 3-3). Anna Eckard made three saves.

Watkins cruises

Madison Skeese saved a penalty kick to preserve Watkins Memorial’s 8-0 shutout at Northridge in LCL play.

Jaylyn Thornton and Chloe Brown scored two goals apiece, and Kamryn Caldwell, Keira McKittrick, Zoey Thompson and Malena Dewhurst scored once each for the Warriors (9-2-2, 5-1). Ella Perry and Kenzey Jones-Barrera added a team-high two assists apiece, and Rilyn Warner also made a save.

Lyla Stockberger made 11 saves and Ava Kercher five for the Vikings (7-4-1, 1-4-1).

Yanka leads Heath

Sophia Yanka made nine saves for Heath (1-12, 1-6) in a 3-0 loss to visiting Zanesville (5-5, 3-3), which broke a scoreless halftime tie, in LCL play.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark Catholic volleyball stays perfect in Licking County League play