Roundup: Newark Catholic’s Vanoy wins third Licking County League boys golf event

Max Vanoy fired a 78 at Zanesville Country Club on Monday, taking medalist honors and leading the Newark Catholic boys golf team to the team win during the third Licking County League tournament of the season.

The Green Wave, who totaled 319, took the top three spots with Brian Luft and Bobby Kieber each shooting 80. Kaden Ross and Maddox Tanzillo each shot 81 to lead runner-up Watkins Memorial, which totaled 331.

Granville’s Alex Organ and Sam Pfau, Utica’s Jaxson Riggs, Johnstown’s Will Taylor and NC’s Brogan Sullivan all also shot 81. Watkins’ Christian Cave added an 82, NC’s Nathan Riggleman and Heath’s Keenan Kelly 83 apiece, Granville’s Brogan Burgett 85 and Licking Valley’s Leland White 86.

GIRLS GOLF

Jones goes low

Olivia Jones fired a 37 at Pine Hill, leading Granville to a victory against Bloom-Carroll, 165-195.

Avery Staten added a 41, Ceci Dodd 43 and Hannah Huggins 44 for the Blue Aces.

Kelly leads Heath

Reagan Kelly shot 45 at Mastodon to help Heath edge Licking Heights 221-229.

Heights’ Kayla Czuckowitz and Mia Ferrer shot 54 apiece. Heath’s Bayleigh Carlin added 56 and teammate Sadie Scott and Heights’ Lily Reich 58 apiece.

French fires 36

Lexi French recorded a 36 at the Jaycees for Lakewood in a victory against West Muskingum and John Glenn.

Avery Thompson followed with a 43 and Lauren Griffith 50 for the Lancers.

BOYS SOCCER

Johnnies blank Barons

Clayton Gearhart’s two second-half goals lifted Johnstown (2-1) to a 2-0 victory against visiting Buckeye Valley.

Northridge nips International

Braden Knerr scored twice off assists from Logan Knerr, lifting Northridge to a 2-1 victory against Columbus International.

Austin Saloum made nine saves for the Vikings (4-0).

Liberty falls

Caleb Reichert and Shelby Carr each scored for Liberty Christian in a 4-2 loss to Liberty Union.

Nathan Orr made nine saves for the Eagles (3-1-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanson leads Lakewood

Abigail Hanson made 23 saves for Lakewood in a 6-2 loss to Sheridan.

Jaylie Maas and Ellie Conaway scored for the Lancers (0-3).

Johnstown battles at home

Cameron Goddard scored for Johnstown in a 2-1 loss to visiting Buckeye Valley.

Anna Eckard made six saves for the Johnnies (1-3).

FIELD HOCKEY

Granville edged

A.R. Pastis and Ellie Alexander combined for six saves as host Granville took perennial power Columbus Academy down to the wire in a 3-2 loss.

Olivia Graves and Cassidy Predieri scored, and Bella Rockwell and Megan Lodge each had an assist for the Blue Aces (2-2). Rockwell, Zoe Gravitt and Lucy Walters previously scored in a 3-1 win at Dublin Jerome on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Newark Catholic’s Max Vanoy wins Licking County League boys golf event