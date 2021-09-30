Roundup: National outlets predict Michigan football vs. Wisconsin

It’s a little difficult to discern exactly who and what Michigan football is after its 4-0 homestand to start the season. The Wolverines looked solid for seven of eight halves, but with the offense sputtering against Rutgers, it’s fair to wonder what it will look like against an even better Wisconsin defense — especially in its first road game.

The Badger offense has been a disaster thus far, but it’s punished the Wolverines with impunity the last two years. Michigan also hasn’t won in Madison since 2001. Something’s gotta give one way or another, and the national media is doing its best to try and figure out what kind of game it will be on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Sampling some of the national outlets as they make their predictions, here is how they see the Michigan vs. Wisconsin game playing out on Saturday.

Former Wolverines players predict score of Michigan vs. Wisconsin

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel

Like pretty much everyone, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel expects a low-scoring, close game. He has the same questions about Michigan as most do, but has the Wolverines falling short on the road.

While Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz has been throwing to the wrong team too frequently, Michigan QB Cade McNamara is barely throwing at all. After watching Rutgers slow down the Wolverines’ rushing attack, it’s hard to have much faith Michigan will be able to move the ball against the Badgers’ fourth-ranked defense. Wisconsin 14, Michigan 10

Pick: Wisconsin -1.5

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network is more confident that the Michigan defense will take care of business, worrying not about the offense at this juncture.

Since they started playing regularly in 1965, the Badgers have never beaten the Wolverines three times in a row. Wisconsin enters this contest on a two-game win streak, having just set their rivalry’s largest margin of victory (38 points) last year. But this Michigan team is different. Michigan is allowing just 11.7 points per game through four weeks. They’ve allowed just a single rushing touchdown all year long while scoring 17 times on the ground themselves. The Wolverines also have one of the better pass-blocking units in the Big Ten. Wisconsin’s only small victory against Notre Dame came on their pass rush, which is nullified against the Wolverines. Michigan has only 1 interception this season, but that’s not because they haven’t gotten their hands on passes. They’ve posted 12 pass breakups and have shown the ability to close on passes at every level. Graham Mertz is in for a long day. Michigan jumps on Mertz early and Jumps Around on Wisconsin.

Sporting News’ Bill Bender

Friend of the site Bill Bender thinks the Wolverines have what it takes to get the first win in Madison since 2001.

It’s a pick-em, and with good reason. Wisconsin has two losses and has struggled in the passing game, but their run defense will test Michigan. The Wolverines have not won at Wisconsin since 2001. Michigan is 0-12 S/U as an underdog under Jim Harbaugh since 2015. They break the streak in a slugest. Pick: Michigan wins 23-20 in an UPSET.

247Sports

Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford both expect Michigan football to handle business in Madison.

Hummer: Michigan +4 — Has Vegas seen Graham Mertz? He’s thrown two touchdowns against 11 interceptions in games with ranked opponents in his career. I can understand being concerned about Michigan’s offense against a typically stingy Badgers defense, but I have a difficult time seeing Wisconsin moving the ball well either. Michigan is just a better team right now. … Michigan 20, Wisconsin 17. Crawford: Michigan +4 — I don’t think the right team is favored here, which scares me because oddsmakers are supposed to know more than the public when generating lines. Wisconsin’s back is against the wall this weekend in a must-win scenario for Paul Chryst and the Badgers. Meanwhile, Michigan is playing some of its best football under Jim Harbaugh. Four points was the early line and it has since moved to Wisconsin by 1.5 points. … Michigan 24, Wisconsin 20.

College Football News

Pete Fiutak, who runs our sister site College Football News, expects a tight game, but for Michigan to come out on top.

It’s been totally forgotten now, but Wisconsin outplayed Penn State and had that game won, but the Penn State defense stepped up in the key moments to pull it off. Wisconsin was actually winning 13-10 in Soldier Field early in the fourth, and then the ensuing kickoff return after a field goal started the avalanche. This is one of the big moments for a Badger program that hasn’t been itself. It hasn’t been able to run the ball well enough, there are too many mistakes, and last week’s final 14 minutes were among the most embarrassing in the last 25 years for the program. That will all translate into a strong first half, but once again, there will be missed opportunity after missed opportunity. Wisconsin will seem like it’s dominating, and it’ll be up 9-6. Mertz will be fine, and the defense will be great, but the red zone woes will continue as Michigan bends just enough to look shaky. Two big deep plays will open things up in the second half as the Wolverines escape a brutal fight that ends with Mertz’s first turnover of the game. – Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line Michigan 20, Wisconsin 16

Athlon Sports

Mike Bainbridge of Athlon Sports anticipates that the Badger defense will be too much to handle for the Wolverine offense.

Early-season momentum is certainly with the Wolverines entering Saturday’s contest, but this is a matchup that will force Michigan out of their comfort zone. Not just because they haven’t won in Madison in 20 years, but because this Wisconsin run defense is allowing nothing on the ground to this point and will make McNamara beat them with his arm. This game will be decided on how many game-changing plays Mertz makes, both good and bad. Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Michigan 20

