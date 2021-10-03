Roundup: What the national media is saying about Michigan football after Wisconsin beatdown

You would think that the national media would be all abuzz about Michigan football after the dominant win over Wisconsin. But the Badgers now being 1-3, it’s now being treated as a win that the Wolverines just had to get. All the same, there was certainly some praise for the maize and blue, which, regardless of Wisconsin’s play, is warranted given just how suffocating the Wolverine defense was while the offense found ways to score.

We found some of the takes to be a little too on the negative side, particularly on offense, but Michigan is increasingly inserting itself into the national narrative. Here is what the major outlets are saying about the Wolverines after Week 5.

The mothership’s primary takeaways retrospective of Week 5 in college football makes Michigan football the centerpiece. And while a drubbing of Wisconsin, you would think, would mean heaps of praise, Erick Smith says that it just continues to raise more questions:

There were questions about the future of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan after a 2-4 season last year and a contract extension that made it much easier for the school to part with its coach. Five wins in five weeks is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Wolverines, including Saturday’s win at Wisconsin, where they had lost the last five meetings. The formula this season is working. The running game has been consistent and taken pressure off quarterback Cade McNamara to carry the offense. The defense hasn’t allowed more than 17 points. Now here’s some reality. The jury is still out on how good this Michigan team is and we won’t know much more until the end of the month. Wisconsin was the best team it has faced and the lead was just three until the Badgers lost quarterback Graham Mertz on the first drive of the second half. That winning formula hasn’t been tested by a complete team that can slow Michigan’s running game and has the offensive firepower to test its defense. Those tests are coming later, however. Michigan State will be the first on Oct. 30. Penn State and Ohio State will follow in November. There’s still reason for optimism as Michigan has developed an identity and confidence. The possibility of a first trip to the Big Ten title game is a realistic goal. But the story of this season is still yet to be told.

CBS Sports

In extremely rare move, Barrett Sallee did heap praise upon the Wolverines, giving Michigan an A- in his grades column, while noting just how good the maize and blue were against the Badgers. But, again, with the caveat being that Wisconsin is bad.

Michigan absolutely dominated a Wisconsin team that has been a big disappointment this season. Yes, the Wolverines were thorough from start to finish, but I’m not sure that this win will look so great at the end of the season.

Tom Fornelli did specific takeaways of the game, and while there was a lot to be impressed with, he also found reasons to be discouraged. (Read the whole thing, below is just an excerpt.)

No. 14 Michigan ran through Wisconsin 38-17 on Saturday after taking control of the game in the second half, outscoring the hosts 25-7 over the final two quarters. The win marked the first for the Wolverines in Madison, Wisconsin, since 2001 and their first straight up as an underdog under coach Jim Harbaugh. Neither offense showed much life during the game, but Michigan seemed to be in control early until the Wisconsin offense mounted a rally late in the second quarter to cut the lead to 13-10 heading into the break. Wisconsin began the second half with the ball, and seemingly the momentum, but quarterback Graham Mertz was knocked out with a rib injury on a sack. Michigan’s Daxton Hill blitzed from the slot and leveled Mertz on his left side. Mertz was forced to leave the game and never returned. Shortly after his departure, Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was seen on the sidelines without his pads. Without two of their key offensive players, the Badgers offense stalled. Chase Wolf replaced Mertz and promptly fumbled on one drive before tossing an interception on the next. Those turnovers put the game out of reach as Michigan expanded its lead to 31-10. Michigan QB Cade McNamara completed 17 of 28 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown tosses were to Cornelius Johnson, the only balls Johnson caught on the afternoon aside from a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Michigan imrpvoes to 5-0 with the win, while Wisconsin falls to 1-3 to start its season for the first time since 1990.

Sporting News

Friend of the site Bill Bender didn’t do his traditional weekly takeaways column, instead favoring a College Football Playoff power rankings piece, where he ranked Michigan football at No. 7, the third Big Ten team behind Penn State and Iowa — and ahead of Ohio State.

Well, could this be the Big Ten challenger in waiting for the Buckeyes? Michigan dominated Wisconsin 38-17 for its first victory at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001. Coach Jim Harbaugh proved the Wolverines belong for now. Michigan shut down the Badgers on the ground and notched five sacks, and the offense has yet to commit a turnover this season. The Wolverines played clean, and freshman J.J McCarthy mixed in at quarterback with Cade McNamara. Look for that to continue in a trap game of sorts at Nebraska in prime time.

ESPN

Again, Michigan gets no mention in any of ESPN’s nationwide takeaways columns, but it did come in at No. 7 in the national power rankings.

The last time the Wolverines were in Madison, in 2019, it was for a 35-14 blowout by Wisconsin in which the Badgers had 359 rushing yards. This time, it was Michigan’s defense that did the dominating, holding Wisconsin to only 43 rushing yards and 167 passing yards in the 38-17 win. Michigan has taken some criticism for relying on the run this season, and while the passing game was not perfect against the Badgers, quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns with three completions going for over 30 yards. This was supposed to be Michigan’s first big test, and it passed with flying colors. — VanHaaren

Yahoo Sports

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports lumped the state of Michigan schools in together, but said a lot more about where the Wolverines are, noting that, if nothing else, the maize and blue at least look like Harbaugh’s earlier teams.

While it’s too early to declare Jim Harbaugh’s regime completely overhauled and revived, it’s fair to say Michigan is trending back to where it was earlier in his tenure. Michigan is back to winning the games it’s supposed to win, as the Wolverines went to Wisconsin and dominated the listless Badgers to nudge the program to a 5-0 record and likely top-10 ranking this week. Michigan’s defense has much more versatility and nuance under Mike Macdonald, as opposed to Don Brown. There’s some high-end talent in end Aidan Hutchinson and safety Daxton Hill. Cade McNamara did enough by throwing for 197 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Michigan didn’t run the ball particularly well against the Badger’s stout front – 112 total yards – but it didn’t need to. Michigan had long built a reputation for turtling in big games under Harbaugh, flinching when the lights got bright. On Saturday, they let Wisconsin self-destruct and waltzed out of Madison with a breezy 38-17 victory. They lost 35-14 the last trip to Madison in 2019 in a game that felt more lopsided.

The Score

The Score finished out its takeaways column by noting just how good Mike Macdonald’s defense has been, especially after allowing the Badgers nothing on the ground en route to 210 total yards gained offensively.

Don’t look now, but Jim Harbaugh has Michigan off to a perfect 5-0 start and on the cusp of a top-10 ranking after Saturday’s impressive win at Wisconsin. The Wolverines exacted some revenge after getting dominated by a combined score of 84-25 in this matchup the last two seasons. While the Badgers’ offense was a disaster yet again, it’s impossible to not walk away fully impressed by Mike Macdonald in his first season as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator. Michigan entered play ranked fourth in the country in points allowed at just 11.6 points per game. A late, meaningless touchdown saw Wisconsin get past that number, but the Wolverines’ defense showed it’s ready to help deliver Harbaugh his first Big Ten East title in seven years with the program. The contest also represented two programs going in opposite directions, as Harbaugh won his first game as an underdog during his tenure at Michigan while Wisconsin has now lost eight straight contests to ranked opponents.

