Roundup: What the national media is saying about Michigan football after Week 3

Michigan and Georgia will play for the national championship in 2022.

That’s an overreaction, of course. Or is it? No two teams have been more dominant through the first quarter of the 2022 season, and the only fan-bases that really should have something to say about it reside in Columbus, Ohio; and Tuscaloosa, Ala.

No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7 and has outscored its first three opponents 130-10. The Gamecocks scored the first TD against the Bulldogs this season with 0:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett (16 of 23, 284 yards, 2 TDs) is a valid Heisman candidate, tight end Brock Bowers now has 17 total TDs in 17 career games and the defense hasn’t missed a beat with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

The Bulldogs have won their last seven games against SEC East opponents by an average of 33.1 points per game.

No. 4 Michigan, meanwhile, completed its non-conference schedule with a 59-0 victory against UConn and has outscored opponents 156-17. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy has settled in as the starter, Blake Corum scored five TDs against the Huskies and the defense hasn’t missed a beat with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The first-half dominance also is impressive. Michigan has outscored its opponents 103-0 in the first two quarters. Georgia is up 96-3 in the first half after three games.

Which three-game start has been more impressive? The Bulldogs, of course. There has been no complacency after last year’s national championship run, and that victory against No. 25 Oregon looks even better after watching the Ducks beat No. 12 BYU 41-20 on Saturday.

Michigan, of course, has played a paper-thin schedule that featured Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn, but there is enough beef on the Big Ten schedule that it won’t matter later. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines playing with an edge.

Georgia won last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal between the teams 34-11. Will they have a rematch in this year’s championship?

You know the obstacles. No. 2 Alabama will have a say against Georgia, and Nick Saban is 4-1 head-to-head against Kirby Smart. The Crimson Tide beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 and have the talent to match up with the Bulldogs.

No. 3 Ohio State remains the Big Ten favorite, and Michigan hasn’t won at Ohio Stadium since 2000. The Buckeyes provided a gentle reminder with 763 total yards in a 77-21 victory against Toledo.

Yet, it’s entirely possible these four teams could comprise this year’s playoff field regardless of what happens in the regular season. Depending on how it shakes out, yes, Michigan and Georgia could meet at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9.

Right now, these are without question the four best teams in the FBS. Who is going to argue that right now?