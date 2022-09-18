Roundup: What the national media is saying about Michigan football after Week 3
For the first time in program history, Michigan football has scored 50 or more points en route to three straight blowouts to start the college football season.
Of course, the Wolverines’ schedule wasn’t exactly a murderer’s row, but with Big Ten season forthcoming, we’ll start to know more about what the maize and blue present in 2022.
Even though the nonconference has been among the easiest in college football, the Wolverines are still drawing rave reviews from pundits and plaudits across the sport. Many are taking a wait-and-see approach still, but Michigan is still considered to be upper tier.
Here is what the national media is saying after the 59-0 win over UConn.
ESPN
In Heather Dinich’s weekly write up ($), she particularly addresses the Wolverines as her headline team, asking the question, ‘Is Michigan for real?’
Of course, we’ll find out more in the coming weeks.
To be clear, Michigan looks good. Any team that scores at least 50 points in each of its first three games is doing something right. (It’s also the first time in school history the Wolverines have done that, and they are the first team to do so since Alabama in 2018). The lopsided scores, though, came against some of the worst teams in ESPN’s Football Power Index: No. 110 Colorado State, No. 131 Hawai’i and No. 125 UConn.
Anything less probably would’ve been scoffed at, as it was one of the easiest openings in decades. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Michigan is the first team since the FBS/FCS split in 1978 to be favored by at least 45 points in consecutive games and the first team to be favored by at least 31 in its first three games of the year since 2001 Florida.
Now Michigan needs to prove itself against better, ranked competition.
By the end of October, Michigan will have faced Iowa, Penn State and Michigan State, revealing how seriously to take the Wolverines in the Big Ten and the national picture. The Oct. 1 crossover game at Iowa could be tricky. The Wolverines have lost four in a row at Iowa — all by eight points or fewer (one possession). They haven’t won in Iowa City since 2005.
The trip to Iowa will be Michigan’s first true test of the season, but September has been an opportunity to identify J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback and build confidence on a defense that replaced NFL-bound stars Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. So far, Michigan hasn’t allowed any first-half points. Michigan’s defense has held its opponents to 17 points through the first three weeks — the fewest total points allowed in that span since the 2003 season.
It’s highly unlikely Michigan is going to continue to win by 40 points per game, but if it can continue to win the turnover battle, make game-changing plays on special teams and highlight the balanced offense through the conference schedule, it will have a legitimate chance to return to the CFP. The Wolverines are probably going to have to win the Big Ten, though, because anything less will bring this September schedule under the microscope in the selection committee meeting room.
That’s when a 40-point margin of victory against Colorado State, Hawai’i and UConn won’t equate to the top four.
Sporting News
Friend of the site Bill Bender heavily featured Michigan in his Week 3 overreactions piece. In it, he surmises that the Wolverines will have a rematch against Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Only, it won’t be in the semifinal game.
Michigan and Georgia will play for the national championship in 2022.
That’s an overreaction, of course. Or is it? No two teams have been more dominant through the first quarter of the 2022 season, and the only fan-bases that really should have something to say about it reside in Columbus, Ohio; and Tuscaloosa, Ala.
No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina 48-7 and has outscored its first three opponents 130-10. The Gamecocks scored the first TD against the Bulldogs this season with 0:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett (16 of 23, 284 yards, 2 TDs) is a valid Heisman candidate, tight end Brock Bowers now has 17 total TDs in 17 career games and the defense hasn’t missed a beat with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.
The Bulldogs have won their last seven games against SEC East opponents by an average of 33.1 points per game.
No. 4 Michigan, meanwhile, completed its non-conference schedule with a 59-0 victory against UConn and has outscored opponents 156-17. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy has settled in as the starter, Blake Corum scored five TDs against the Huskies and the defense hasn’t missed a beat with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
The first-half dominance also is impressive. Michigan has outscored its opponents 103-0 in the first two quarters. Georgia is up 96-3 in the first half after three games.
Which three-game start has been more impressive? The Bulldogs, of course. There has been no complacency after last year’s national championship run, and that victory against No. 25 Oregon looks even better after watching the Ducks beat No. 12 BYU 41-20 on Saturday.
Michigan, of course, has played a paper-thin schedule that featured Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn, but there is enough beef on the Big Ten schedule that it won’t matter later. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines playing with an edge.
Georgia won last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal between the teams 34-11. Will they have a rematch in this year’s championship?
You know the obstacles. No. 2 Alabama will have a say against Georgia, and Nick Saban is 4-1 head-to-head against Kirby Smart. The Crimson Tide beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 and have the talent to match up with the Bulldogs.
No. 3 Ohio State remains the Big Ten favorite, and Michigan hasn’t won at Ohio Stadium since 2000. The Buckeyes provided a gentle reminder with 763 total yards in a 77-21 victory against Toledo.
Yet, it’s entirely possible these four teams could comprise this year’s playoff field regardless of what happens in the regular season. Depending on how it shakes out, yes, Michigan and Georgia could meet at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9.
Right now, these are without question the four best teams in the FBS. Who is going to argue that right now?
CBS Sports
CBS was a little mum when it came to the Wolverines, but David Cobb did place Michigan football at No. 4 in his power rankings.
An injury for Cade McNamara ends up being the biggest headline from the Wolverines’ 59-0 win against UConn as yet another inferior opponent provides little resistance for the reigning Big Ten champions. Up next is the conference opener against Maryland, which should provide a decent test for Michigan’s defense but won’t exactly be a popular upset pick given the way Jim Harbaugh’s team is operating on both sides of the ball.
The Athletic
Nicole Auerbach’s latest top 10 is out ($), and she has Michigan football firmly at No. 4.
Mercifully, Michigan has finished off its cream-puff nonconference slate, blanking UConn 59-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines put up at least 51 points in each of their games against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn, and they only allowed 17 points over the three games combined. While a lot of college football fans may roll their eyes at what Michigan has done so far this season because of the level of competition, I’ll let myself get a little excited. The Wolverines have taken care of business early and easily, exactly the way you’d want to see them do it against inferior opponents. They have looked strong defensively, and special teams have also provided material for the highlight reel, including AJ Henning’s punt return touchdown Saturday.
The last two weeks have provided an opportunity for J.J. McCarthy to get comfortable as Michigan’s starting quarterback and begin pushing the envelope of what’s possible for the offense. The ceiling is high with McCarthy because of the threat he provides on the ground and the laser he has for an arm. He’s just starting to scratch the surface, and we’ll get a better sense of where he and the Wolverines are next week against Maryland.