ROUNDUP: Mohawk High softball rolls to win over Ellwood City Lincoln

Apr. 23—The Mohawk High softball team coasted to a win Monday afternoon.

The Lady Warriors pounded out 15 hits in a 12-2 WPIAL Section 2-3A home win over Ellwood City Lincoln.

The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.

Addy Moskal and Reagan Magno recorded three hits each to pace Mohawk (6-0 section, 10-1 overall). Gigi Cowher, Lydia Cole and Mylie Pistorius posted two hits apiece for the victors.

Magno drove in three runs, while Moskal, Maya McGreal and Alivia Hare plated two tallies each.

Magno went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed seven hits and one earned run with a walk and nine strikeouts.

Amber McQuiston tossed a complete game in taking the loss. McQuiston gave up 15 hits and 12 runs — seven earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.

Mohawk scored four runs in the first, three in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Ellwood City (5-2, 9-2) plated a run in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

The Lady Warriors return to action at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at Quaker Valley. Ellwood City hosts Beaver Falls at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Shenango 3,

Riverside 1

Kennedi Lynn tossed a complete-game one-hitter to pitch the Lady Wildcats to a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Panthers.

Lynn gave up one unearned run in the seventh inning with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Emma Herb posted two of Shenango's five hits. Raegan Lynn drove in two runs for the Lady Wildcats (7-1, 7-4).

Shenango scored a run in the second, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.

The Lady Wildcats visit Laurel at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

West Allegheny 16,

New Castle 1

The Lady 'Canes dropped a Section 3-5A road decision to the Lady Indians.

The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.

New Castle (1-6, 2-7) posted two hits.

Keara Mangieri hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Lady 'Canes.

Lexi Moyer (0-2) went the distance in taking the loss. Moyer gave up nine hits and 16 runs — eight earned — with five walks and four strikeouts.

West Allegheny recorded three runs in the first, six in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth.

New Castle scored its run in the fourth inning.

The Lady 'Canes entertain Mars at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Union 15-15

Rochester 0-0

The Lady Scots rolled to a doubleheader sweep of the Lady Rams. Both games were stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Mia Preuhs paced Union in the opener with two hits, including a grand slam and four RBIs. Irelyn Fisher chipped in a three-run homer and three total RBIs.

Olivia Williams drove in two runs for the Lady Scots.

Preuhs went the distance to pick up the victory. She surrendered one hit with no walks and six strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Maggie Joseph paced the Lady Scots with three hits and a pair of RBIs.

Korynne Shannon tossed all three innings to earn the win. Shannon allowed one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.

Union treks to South Side Beaver at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Neshanonck 17-17

Freedom 0-0

The Lady Lancers breezed to a doubleheader sweep of the host Lady Bulldogs in Section 1-2A action.

Both games were stopped after three innings.

Neshannock slugged 13 hits in the opener, led by Jaidon Nogay with three.

Callie Biondi contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Lancers and Gianna DeSalvo delivered two hits.

Gabby Perod and Giada Cappabianco collected two RBIs each.

Addy Frye (7-0) tossed the first two innings to pick up the victory. Frye allowed one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.

Neshannock scored four runs in the first, three in the second and 10 in the third.

The Lady Lancers recorded 10 hits in the nightcap.

Gabby Perod produced two hits and two RBIs for Neshannock, while Ali Giordano tallied two hits.

Callie Biondi drove in three runs and Addy Frye chipped in a pair.

Jaidon Nogay tripled and drove in four runs, while Abigale Measel tripled and plated three markers.

Measel (3-0) started and earned the win. She surrendered no hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Neshannock (8-0, 10-0) plated eight runs in the first and nine in the second.

The Lady Lancers visit Aliquippa at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Shenango 8,

Neshannock 5

A seven-run fourth inning proved to be the difference for the Wildcats in a Section 1-3A home win over the Lancers.

Neshannock held a 2-0 lead with single tallies in the first and fourth innings before Shenango took a 7-2 advantage.

Both teams had 10 total hits.

Grason Hooks led the Wildcats (5-2, 6-5) with three hits and Joe Campoli was next with a pair.

Trey Ross tripled and drove in three runs for Shenango, while Campoli collected two RBIs.

Gennaro Leitera started and worked 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Leitera gave up six hits and three runs — all earned — with four walks and three strikeouts.

Cole Hutchison and Jake Rynd registered three hits each for Neshannock (4-2, 6-5). Rynd drove in a pair of runs.

Dom Cubellis started and suffered the loss. Cubellis surrendered eight hits and seven runs — all earned — with a walk and four strikeouts.

The teams will face off at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Lancers' home field.

Mohawk 9,

South Allegheny 5

Vinny Pezzuolo and Aidan Bowser posted three hits each to lead the Warriors to a nonsection home win over the Gladiators.

Mohawk (10-1) notched 12 hits.

Bobby Fadden and J.J. Nail chipped in two hits apiece. Bowser knocked in three runs and Pezzuolo posted a pair.

Fadden tripled for the victors.

Pezzuolo started and picked up the victory. He tossed four innings, surrendering seven hits and five earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

Mohawk scored two runs in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth and three in the sixth.

South Allegheny garnered three markers in the first and two in the third.

The Warriors host Beaver Falls at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilmington 15,

Jamestown 5

Shane Book delivered three hits and three RBIs to propel the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over the Muskies.

The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Wilmington (6-2, 7-4) posted 12 total hits.

Ben Miller and Willie Moore had two hits each for the Greyhounds. Rocky Serafino supplied two hits and three RBIs, while Chase Mitcheltree recorded two hits and two RBIs.

Serafino notched a triple as well.

Owen Bauer earned the win in relief. Bauer tossed four innings, allowing one hit and no runs with no walks and two strikeouts.

Wilmington plated five markers in the first, one in the second, five in the third and four in the fifth.

Jamestown scored all five runs in the first frame.

The Greyhounds visit Sharpsville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

New Brighton 5,

Laurel 4

The Spartans dropped a Section 2-2A home decision to the Lions.

Robert Kissick and Kolton Carlson collected two hits for Laurel. Carlson plated two runs as well.

Luca Santini started and took the loss. Santini tossed six innings, giving up five hits and five earned runs with six walks and eight strikeouts.

The Spartans (3-5, 4-5) scored two markers in the first, one in the fourth and one in the seventh.

New Brighton scored a run in the first, three in the second and one in the sixth.

Laurel is back on the diamond at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Brighton.

rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com