ROUNDUP: Mikulin leads Wilmington baseball team past Reynolds

May 4—Tyler Mikulin propelled the Wilmington High baseball team to victory Friday afternoon.

Mikulin notched three hits for the Greyhounds in a 12-2 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home victory over Reynolds.

One of Mikulin's hits was a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Wilmington (10-2 region, 12-4 overall) posted 11 hits.

Chase Mitcheltree and Hunter Jones tallied two hits apiece for the winners. Jones drove in four runs, Mitcheltree was next with three and Rocky Serafino supplied a pair.

Serafino (2-2) started and earned the win. He hurled three innings, allowing one hit and no runs with a walk and four strikeouts.

Wilmington scored five runs in the first, four in the second, one in the third and two in the fifth.

Reynolds scored both of its runs in the fifth.

The Greyhounds are back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Greenville.

Softball

NEW CASTLE 9,

MONITEAU 7

The Lady 'Canes hung on for a nonsection home win over the Warriors.

New Castle (6-9) recorded eight hits, led by Olivia Hood and Aycealea Rose with two each.

Rose and Keara Mangieri drove in two runs apiece.

Hood (5-6) went the distance to capture the win. She allowed six hits and seven runs — four earned — with three walks and nine strikeouts.

New Castle scored one run in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Moniteau tallied a run in the first and six in the seventh.

The Lady 'Canes entertain Shenango at 4 p.m. Monday.

WILMINGTON 16-18,

FARRELL 0-2

The Lady Greyhounds rolled to a doubleheader sweep over the Steelerettes in District 10, Region 1-1A/2A action.

Both games were limited to three innings because of the mercy rule.

Wilmington (10-2, 11-2) pounded out 12 hits in the opener. Lia Krarup, Karah Deal, Ava Williamson and Ellery Phanco posted two hits each for the Lady Greyhounds. Krarup also contributed a triple.

Krarup and Williamson drove in three runs each, while Phanco plated a pair.

Skylar Leishman started and went all three innings to win the opener. Leishman was perfect with nine strikeouts.

Wilmington scored 13 runs in the first inning and three in the second.

The Lady Greyhounds garnered 12 hits in the nightcap, led by Avery Harlan and Skylar Leishman with three. Stella Maynard was next with a pair. Leishman also delivered a triple.

Leishman plated three runs for Wilmington, while Harlan and Phanco plated a pair.

Leishman (2-0) worked all three innings in the circle to claim the win. She allowed two hits and two unearned runs with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Wilmington notched 13 runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third.

Farrell scored both of its runs in the third.

The Lady Greyhounds host Sharpsville at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Track and field

JECKAVITCH PACES WILMINGTON

Maya Jeckavitch set a school record in the 200 at the Pine-Richland Invitational.

Jeckavitch finished the event in a school-best time of 25.72, topping the old mark of 25.73 set by Carnie Smith in 2007. Jeckavitch also placed third in the 400 in 1:00.47 and sixth in the 100 in 12.67.

Aidan Gardner placed third in the boys javelin for Wilmington at 166-4.

