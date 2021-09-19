Roundup: Michigan football rising in eyes of national media after Week 3

Michigan football took care of business in Week 3, taking down Northern Illinois 63-10 on Saturday. Though it wasn’t exactly a top-tier opponent in a week of high-end matchups, it’s still drawing the attention of the national media.

Some familiar names like CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee are conspicuously silent after Saturday’s win, and ESPN isn’t saying a lot still. But Sporting News, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports and our mothership in USA TODAY Sports are all getting in on the act of praising what they’re seeing from the Wolverines through three weeks.

Here is what they are saying about Michigan football at the moment.

List