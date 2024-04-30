ROUNDUP: Lots of changes in new sectional groupings

Apr. 30—The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced its new sectional pairings for six sports following the recent enrollment updates, and there are quite a few changes throughout the Wabash Valley.

Football? Not good news for Northview or West Vigo.

—Class 4A basketball and volleyball — Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are now grouped with the two Bloomington schools and Martinsville.

—Class 3A basketball and volleyball — Northview will be looking eastward in sectionals that include Cascade, Edgewood, Indianapolis Washington, Owen Valley and Speedway.

—Class 2A basketball and volleyball — Parke Heritage and South Vermillion are now in tournaments with Greencastle, North Putnam, South Putnam and Southmont, while West Vigo, Sullivan and Linton are with Eastern Greene, North Knox and South Knox.

The one exception? The Vikings, Golden Arrows and Miners will also have to contend with Barr-Reeve in volleyball.

—Class A basketball and volleyball — Riverton Parke joins North Vermillion (and Lafayette Central Catholic) in a group with Attica, Covington, Faith Christian and Fountain Central, while eight-team affairs loom for Bloomfield, Clay City, Cloverdale, Dugger Union, Lighthouse Christian, North Central, Shakamak and White River Valley.

—Class 5A football — North and South are with Bloomington North and Bloomington South.

—Class 4A football — Northview gets to battle three of the Circle City powers (Brebeuf, Chatard and Roncalli) plus Danville and Mooresville, along with Indianapolis Attucks and Indianapolis Shortridge.

—Class 3A football — West Vigo is all that's left, and the Vikings deal with the other Circle City team, Guerin Catholic, as well as Cascade, Crawfordsville, Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis Washington, Speedway and Tri-West.

—Class 2A football — The best sectional in the state last year loses Cascade (and also Southmont) but South Vermillion, Sullivan, Greencastle and Linton have added Brown County, Mitchell and North Posey.

—Class A football — North Central, Riverton Parke, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage are with Attica, Covington, Fountain Central and South Putnam.

—Soccer — In Class 3A, North and South are with the Bloomington schools, Martinsville and either Mooresville (boys) or Bedford North Lawrence (girls). West Vigo, Northview, South Vermillion and Sullivan boys are with Greencastle and Owen Valley for Class 2A, with South Vermillion and Sullivan's girls still in Class A. The Class 2A girls sectional is West Vigo, Northview, Cascade, Danville, Edgewood and Owen Valley.

—Boys volleyball, girls wrestling — In a different IHSAA decision, the Board of Directors approved for full recognition the sports of boys volleyball and girls wrestling beginning next school year (2024-25).

College awards

—SMWC debuts Pomeroy Athletic Awards — On Monday night, St. Mary-of-the-Woods hosted the inaugural Pomeroy Athletics Awards inside the Knoerle Center. All of the Pomeroy sports teams were celebrated during the ceremony, including several awards winners.

Three individuals took home the Onyx Spirit Award which went to the individuals who displayed the most school spirit and showed the most support of the Pomeroy Athletics Program. The female winner was the women's track & field program's Hope McGuire while the men had two honorees — men's track and field student-athlete Jazaiah Douglas and men's volleyball player Andrej Lindner.

The Pomeroy Athletic Leadership Award went to one male and one female honoree who displayed the best attitude, competitive spirit and leadership while reflecting the true ideals of SMWC. The 2024 winners were Austin Petrillo (football) and Macie Shirk (women's golf).

The women's Fall Sports Athlete of the Year was women's soccer Kennedy Trigg. Trigg was a second team All-River States Conference selection while scoring seven goals with 18 points and led the team to a RSC Tournament appearance.

Thomas Chapman was one of two male winners as he broke his own school record in the men's 8k and recorded three top three finishes in three different cross country meets. Chapman shared the honor with Sprint Football's Jeremiah Tosky who won the Midwest Sprint Football League Offensive Player of the Year Award as well as the CSFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He was a first team All-MSFL selection and set single game and single season records for passing yards.

Track & Field student-athlete Tristan Benskin was named the Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year for setting school records in both the weight and shot put while scoring points at the River States Conference Indoor Championships in both events. Women's Track & Field star Savannah Lewis won their RSC Indoor Championship in the 60 meter dash while trying the school record in the event and also scoring points in the 200 meters.

Krislynn Bailey of women's track & field was named the Spring Sports Athlete of the Year as she set a new school record in the women's pole vault and will represent the Pomeroys at the NAIA Outdoor National Meet on May 22. The men's Spring Sports Athlete of the Year was Javian Edwards who will represent SMWC on May 24 at the NAIA Outdoor Nationals in the men's triple jump. He qualified for the meet with a jump of over 48 feet earlier this spring.

The Men's Athlete of the Year was men's basketball senior Cobie Barnes, who led the Pomeroys to an appearance at the NAIA National Tournament — the first-ever men's program at SMWC to reach the NAIA National Tournament.

Softball senior Lyric Krause was named the Female Athlete of the Year. She was named the 2023 Bill Melton Champions of Character Award winner. A first team all-conference selection, Krause has led the Pomeroys to their second consecutive 30-win season and a No. 2 seed at the River States Conference Tournament.

—Volleyball players honored — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released the 2024 Daktronics NAIA Men's Volleyball Scholar-Athletes on Monday.

Five different Pomeroys were named: Andrej Linder (Zajecar, Serbia); Christian Green (Lathrop, Calif.); Julian Green (Lancaster, Calif.); Jonathan Teo (Palmdale, Calif.) and Jacob Wisniewski (New Berlin, Wis.).