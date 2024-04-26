ROUNDUP: Knights nipped in WIC baseball thriller

Apr. 25—Visiting Northview battled back to tie the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings Thursday evening, but host Indian Creek scored in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball.

Jackson Pierce was 3 for 3 with a double, Javi Higham 3 for 4, Caden Schrader 2 for 4 with a double and Cam Green 2 for 4 for the Knights. Northview is now 7-5, 4-1 in the WIC, while the host Patriots are now 8-1 and 5-0.

On Wednesday, Northview beat visiting North Putnam 8-4 as Schrader was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBI. Peyton Lear was 1 for 1 with a double and three runs, Higham 1 for 2 with two runs and Brayden Kreiger 1 for 3 with two RBI.

—Shakamak 5, Riverton Parke 3 — At Mecca, winning pitcher Jaden Johnson was 3 for 3 with a homer Thursday as Class A's fourth-ranked Lakers improved to 9-5 for the season.

A.J. Goff and Jackson White had two hits each, Goff scoring twice, and Collett Sanders had a double for the Panthers.

—Sullivan 3, South Putnam 1 — At Sullivan, Ty Hamilton had two hits and Hunter Mason and Ryder Pinkston combined for the pitching win Thursday in Western Indiana Conference play.

—Robinson 5, Newton 3 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons improved to 12-7, 3-1 in the Little Illini Conference, with a win on Thursday.

Judson Pinkston was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI and Cole Weber was 2 for 3 with a double for Robinson, which plays Friday at Casey.

Prep softball

—Edgewood 1, West Vigo 0 — At Ellettsville, Parker Auten was 2 for 4 and Piper Beeler and Caprice McCalister had doubles Thursday but the Vikings lost a Western Indiana Conference game.

—Linton 5, White River Valley 3 — At Linton, Addisyn McKee was 2 for 4 and Abbigail McKee 1 for 3 with two RBI as the Miners won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game Thursday.

—Shakamak 5, North Daviess 3, 11 innings — At Elnora, freshman Mattilyn Hill broke a tie with a two-run double as the Lakers won a SWIAC game Thursday.

Prep golf

—Terre Haute North 159, Shakamak 174 — At Hulman Links, Nathan Fields led the Patriots with a 37 Thursday while Connor Bishop shot 38, Noah Walker 39 and Abe Nasser 45.

—South Vermillion 187, Sullivan 199 — At the Sullivan Elks, Tucker Higgins was medalist with a 36 for the winning Wildcats on Thursday. Lincoln Riley shot a 46 to pace the Golden Arrows.

Prep tennis

Girls

—Sullivan 5, Linton 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows improved to 11-1 for the season with a win on Wednesday and played Thursday at Edgewood.

Prep track

—Miners set record — Linton's 4x100 girls team of Sophie Hale, Sydney Jerrells, Brenlee West and Mckenzie Allen broke a 40-year-old school record on Wednesday in a meet against North Daviess.

College track

—Sycamores honored — Indiana State track and field student-athletes Elias Foor and Rachel Mehringer earned MVC weekly honors following record-setting showings at the Gibson Invitational, as announced Thursday by the conference office.

Foor was named the MVC Men's Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season, while Mehringer was tabbed the MVC Women's Track Athlete of the Week.

Foor was the top collegiate athlete in two of the three events he competed in. His top mark of 62.16m (203-11) in the invitational section of the hammer throw moved him up to fourth in program history in the event, and he also added a first-place finish in the discus with a mark of 56.81m (186-5). Foor also placed seventh in the javelin, an event he hadn't competed in since last season prior to the weekend, finishing with a top throw of 50.24m (164-10).

Mehringer shattered Indiana State's school record in the 100 meter hurdles as part of a standout weekend at the Gibson Invitational. Competing at the Gibson Track and Field Complex for the first time as a Sycamore, Mehringer ran a wind-legal time of 13.38 in cold conditions to set the school record in just her fifth outdoor collegiate meet. Mehringer's time beat the previous school record, which had stood for a decade, by one-tenth of a second. She also clocked a 200-meter dash time of 25.32, her second-fastest in the event in her career.

College softball

—Pomeroys swept — At Oakland City, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball team lost a River States Conference doubleheader against the Oaks on Thursday, losing both games 4-1.

SMWC fell to 31-15 (24-8 RSC) while Oakland City improved to 26-20 (17-13 RSC). The Pomeroys are the RSC East Division No. 3 seed at the River States Conference Tournament and will play at noon next Thursday in South Charleston, W.V.

Jasey Conn's sacrifice fly drove in the only run for the Woods in the first game Thursday, while Lyric Krause had the only hit. Annika Hannigan was 3 for 3 and drove in the only Pomeroy run in the second game.