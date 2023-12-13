ROUNDUP: Knights jump on Patriots early

Dec. 13—Visiting Northview raced to a 20-1 lead Tuesday night and continued from there for a 63-34 win over Terre Haute North in girls high school basketball.

Brynlee Clarke had a career-high 38 points for the Knights, while Reagin White added 12. Northview is 9-2 and hosts North Putnam on Friday.

The Patriots dropped to 2-11 and will host Evansville North on Saturday afternoon.

—Parke Heritage 67, Seeger 27 — At Rockville, the host Wolves recorded a huge Wabash River Conference win on Tuesday.

Emma Simpson had 25 points for the winners, while Cate O'Brien added 11 and Addilee Jenkins 10. Parke Heritage is now 10-3, 2-0 in the WRC, and plays Thursday at Riverton Parke.

Seeger, 8-3 and 3-2, got 12 points from Cadence White and hosts Covington on Thursday.

—Sullivan 34, Shakamak 28 — At Jasonville, the visiting Golden Arrows prevailed in a defensive battle Tuesday.

Jacie Wilson had 16 points and Katherine Sarver 10 for Sullivan, now 10-2. The Arrows host Greencastle on Friday.

Aubree Langford and Elayni Stone had eight points each for the Lakers, now 10-3, who play Thursday at Linton.

—Linton 63, Owen Valley 29 — At Spencer, Bradie Chambers had 22 points including the 1,000th of her career as the visiting Miners romped.

Linton is 8-3 and hosts Shakamak on Thursday. Owen Valley, 4-9, hosts Cascade on Monday.

Prep boys basketball

—Paris 60, Tri-County 52 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers picked up a nonconference win and will host Olney on Friday.

—Charleston 51, Robinson 48 — At Charleston, Ill., Noah Gilmore had 22 points and Cole Weber had 13 points and 15 rebounds in a losing cause for the Maroons.

Now 1-8, Robinson hosts Newton on Friday.

—Casey 58, Neoga 30 — At Casey, Ill., Ryan Richards had 21 points and Hayden Parcel added 10 as the Warriors cruised to a nonconference win.

Now 5-2, Casey hosts Fairfield on Friday.

Prep wrestling

—Southmont 42, South Vermillion 36 — At New Market, the host Mounties broke a 36-36 tie with a pin.

Winners for South Vermillion were Gavin Martin, Christian Peace, Zack Hess and Matthew Helt, all by pins.

"This was the best match that we have wrestled this season. Southmont is going to Team State and we were neck and neck with them. I am super proud of this team!" Said coach Ron Stateler. The 10-3 Wildcats host their Senior Night match on Thursday.

—North Vermillion 63, Covington 12 — At Covington, the Falcons won big in a match between Wabash River Conference opponents.

Winning for the Falcons were Aden Rangel, Wyatt Walters, Andrew Botner, Bradley Cope, Hayden Hack, Landen Baker and Aidan Hinchee. North Vermillion is 9-6 and will wrestle at Hoopeston, Ill., on Thursday.

College track

—Sycamores sweep — Following a strong start to the 2023-24 season at the John Gartland Invitational, Indiana State swept the MVC's Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors with Terrance O'Bannon, Will Staggs, Rachel Mehringer and Niesha Anderson earning the weekly honors Tuesday.

O'Bannon was named the MVC Men's Track Athlete of the Week, Staggs was named the MVC Men's Field Athlete of the Week, Mehringer was named the MVC Women's Track Athlete of the Week and Anderson was named the MVC Women's Field Athlete of the Week.