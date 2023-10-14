Roundup: Johnstown outscores Lakewood to set up LCL-Cardinal title bout

Sam Marasek ran for two scores after halftime Friday to help the Johnstown football team overcome an electrifying performance from Lakewood’s Isaiah Mitchell and earn a 38-34 victory in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play at Calhoun Memorial Field.

The Johnnies (5-4, 4-0), who have won four consecutive games, visit Heath next Friday with the Cardinal championship on the line. They led 22-20 at halftime and twice took a 10-point lead only to see the Lancers (2-7, 0-4) answer.

Marasek ran for scores of 12 and 8 yards after Kaynen Lindsey scored three times in the first half on runs of 1, 1 and 3 yards. Nana Owusu added four two-point conversion runs.

Lindsey racked up 168 yards on 36 attempts. Marasek added 79 yards rushing, and he was 5 for 5 for 47 yards passing.

Mitchell ran for scores of 7, 65 and 39 yards for the Lancers. He also caught a 52-yard TD pass from Adam Crawford, who also hit Tyler Christman for a 10-yard TD pass.

Watkins rolls

Drew Samsal threw four TD passes, piling up 308 yards in visiting Watkins Memorial’s 34-0 shutout of Zanesville (1-8, 0-4) in LCL-Buckeye play.

Samsal opened the scoring with a 15-yard TD run. He followed with a 63-yard TD pass to John Apel and TD passes of 30, 95 and 7 yards to Jaeden Ricketts.

Samsal was 15 of 19 through the air as Ricketts caught four for 142 yards and Apel five for 115. Daaland Long ran for 24 yards.

John Banks Jr. made four tackles for loss and Rocco Paschal three for the Warriors, who shut out their fourth opponent. They host Granville next Friday with an opportunity to earn a share of the Buckeye championship.

Newark drops road game

Steele Meister threw a pair of first-half TD passes for Newark in a 47-19 loss at Groveport in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play.

Meister hit Braelen Stephens for 6 yards and Drayson Peterson for 34 yards, the latter pulling the Wildcats (2-7, 0-4) to within 13-12 in the second quarter. The Cruisers (5-4, 3-1), however, scored 34 unanswered points.

Meister hit Peterson again for 14 yards to close the scoring. Meister was 14 of 27 for 134 yards with Peterson catching seven for 100.

Tyvontae Bonner added a 34-yard run on offense and a sack on defense. Preston Lunsford made two sacks.

Heights falls at home

Licking Heights had possession with a chance to take the lead, but visiting Harvest Prep intercepted a pass and later scored two late touchdowns to seal a 34-18 victory.

The Hornets (2-7) scored 16 consecutive points to take a 16-12 lead at halftime. The Warriors (7-1) took a 20-16 lead in the third quarter, but a safety allowed Heights to momentarily cut the deficit to 20-18 in the fourth.

