ROUNDUP: Jefferson named South boys basketball coach

May 20—The Vigo County School Corporation approved Braydon Jefferson as its new boys basketball coach during its board meeting on Monday.

Jefferson, who has not been a head coach at the varsity level before, comes to Terre Haute from the staff of Indianapolis Lutheran. A 2017 Indiana State graduate, Jefferson has also worked on Southport's staff and was a youth basketball director at Southport.

Jefferson is a history teacher at Perry Township Schools, home of Southport High School and near Lutheran High.

Jefferson replaces Maynard Lewis, who coached South from 2016-24.

Also announced at the meeting was that Dallas Kelsey, Terre Haute South's girls tennis coach, will coach the Terre Haute North boys team next fall.

Softball

Class A White River Valley Sectional

—Eels start off well — At Switz City, Class A No. 2 Clay City got its postseason started on the right foot as the Eels defeated Dugger Union 19-2 in a Class A White River Valley Sectional contest on Monday.

Clay City used a nine-run first inning to overwhelm the Bulldogs. Faith Mitchell, Abigale Shearer and Lexi Thompson all had home runs for the Eels. Shearer and Caroline Rexrode had three hits overall. Mitchell, Hannah Harris, Karlee Smith and Kambryn Rhodes all had multi-hit games.

Rexrode struck out nine batters in the victory.

Clay City (20-1) next plays Shakamak on Wednesday.

In other softball sectional action:

Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional

—Edgewood 5, Northview 2 — At Ellettsville, the Knights season came to an end at the hands of the Mustangs. Northview finished with a 9-14 record.

Edgewood advanced to play West Vigo at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Indian Creek and Owen Valley take part in the other semifinal.

Class 2A South Knox Sectional

—Sullivan 3, South Knox 1 — At Verne, the 2A No. 5 Golden Arrows were down 1-0 for most of the contest, but a two-run sixth and one-run seventh pulled Sullivan through.

That rally helped support the 12-strikeout effort from Kate Ridgway in the circle for Sullivan.

Mylee Vandevender and Alexus Grindstaff had multi-hit games for the Arrows.

Sullivan (23-4) advanced to play Linton on Tuesday. North Knox defeated Eastern Greene 5-4 in the other game to advance to play Mitchell.

Class 2A Southmont Sectional

—Foes set for SV, PH — At New Market, Greencastle defeated North Putnam 9-0 and South Putnam out-lasted Southmont 9-5 on Monday. South Vermillion will play Greencastle at 5 p.m. and Parke Heritage will play South Putnam at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Class A Riverton Parke Sectional

—RP foe set — At Mecca, Covington defeated Fountain Central 15-9 and Lafayette Central Catholic rolled past Attica 14-2 on Monday.

Class A No. 6 Riverton Parke will play LCC at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. North Vermillion and Covington play in the opening semifinal at 5 p.m.

Golf

—Pomeroys honored — The NAIA National Office has announced that three St. Mary-of-the-Woods student-athletes have been named to the 2023-24 Daktronics NAIA Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete Team.

Representing the Pomeroys were Ben Goshen (Brazil); Chase Nukols (Brazil) and Drake Varns (Louisburg, Kan.).