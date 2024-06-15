ROUNDUP: ISU's Martin receives another coaching award

Indiana State’s Angie Martin was selected as the 2024 Great Lakes Region Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year on Friday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Martin was tabbed the region’s Coach of the Year for the second straight season, and has led the Sycamores to new heights in the last three years. She also swept the MVC Track and Field Coach of the Year awards for both indoor and outdoor season in 2024.

Indiana State has won each of the last three MVC men’s indoor and outdoor track and field championships, with the Sycamores setting program records for points scored at both 2024 championships.

Indiana State finished with a program record 221.5 points on the men’s side, marking the first time in program history that the Trees surpassed the 200-point mark at a conference championship. The Sycamores had eight individual conference champions and 17 all-conference honorees on the men’s side as part of a dominant performance at the Gibson Track & Field Complex.

The Sycamores also qualified double-digit entries for the NCAA East First Round for the third straight year, marking Indiana State’s best three-year stretch in over a decade. Elias Foor reached the NCAA outdoor national championships in the discus throw, where he earned Second Team All-America honors.

Friday’s announcement marks Martin’s fourth USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region Coach of the Year honor (2023 women’s outdoor, 2022 women’s indoor, 2023 men’s outdoor, 2024 men’s outdoor).

In other track news:

• Mehringer third — At Eugene, Ore., Indiana State freshman Rachel Mehringer wrapped up a debut season to remember Thursday night, finishing third in the 100m hurdles at the USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field.

Mehringer ran a time of 13.51 seconds in the finals. By virtue of her third-place finish, she will be an alternate for Team USA at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships.

Mehringer owns the eighth-fastest 100-meter hurdles times in program history following her first collegiate season, setting the school record at 13.26 at the NCAA East first round. Mehringer swept the MVC 60 hurdles (indoor) and 100 hurdles (outdoor) titles, and was the fastest freshman at the NCAA East first round with her 15th-place finish.

Mehringer’s performance closed the 2023-24 track and field season for Indiana State’s current roster, but Sycamore alumni will still be competing during the summer.

Former Sycamore All-American Erin Reese will compete in the hammer throw the US Olympic Trials June 21 and 23, while former All-American Mary Theisen-Lappen already earned a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games and will represent Team USA in weightlifting in Paris.

Baseball

• Dubois County 4, Rex 2 — At Huntingburg, the Rex were held to five hits by three Dubois County pitchers in a Prospect League loss Thursday night.

Wally Diaz was 2 for 4 and drove in a run for the Rox. Terre Haute North graduate Cade Moore was 2 for 4 for the Bombers.

Basketball

• Sycamores sign Davina Smith — Women’s basketball coach Marc Mitchell announced the addition of Davina Smith to the ISU program Friday morning.

Smith, a 6-foot guard/forward from Merrillville, joins the Sycamores with two years of eligibility after transferring from IU East.

Golf

• Ace at Rockville — Andy Marcinko of Bloomingdale had a hole-in-one on the 142-yard ninth hole at Parke County Golf Course.

He used a 7-iron on the shot witnessed by Gene McClain and Don Allison. It was the third career ace.