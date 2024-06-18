ROUNDUP: ISU women add third recruit

Indiana State coach Marc Mitchell announced the third addition to his first recruiting class on Monday.

Semie Brar, a 5-foot-4 guard from Fresno, Calif., is transferring from Wagner with one year of eligibility remaining.

“Semie is a combo guard who shoots the ball with range,” Mitchell said. “She is a very good decision-maker who plays with a lot of energy. Semie is crafty and has a knack for scoring the ball. She brings with her a great deal of college game experience. We expect Semie to provide leadership and guidance for the Indiana State women’s basketball program.”

Brar joins the Sycamores after spending the 2023-24 season at Wagner, where she led the Seahawks in scoring at 9.4 points per game. She had a season-high 26 points against Iona and a team-high 42 3-pointers. She also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and1.5 steals per game.

Brar joins Denyha Jacobs and Davina Smith as signees in Indiana State’s 2024 class.

Terre Haute Rex

• Disappointing trip — The weekend trip to Hendersonville, Tenn., to play Prospect League newcomer Full County Rhythm didn’t turn out well, with the Rex suffering a 10-0 loss on Saturday and a weather postponement on Sunday. That game will be made up on July 24.

In Saturday’s game, Dylan Zentko pitched five strong innings, striking out seven and allowing two runs, but was relieved after two men reached base in the sixth and the Rhythm scored four runs, then four more in the seventh to end the game at that point.

Nomar Garcia and Carter Murphy had the only two hits for the Rex, now 6-9, who hosted Lafayette on Monday.