ROUNDUP: ISU announces women's basketball signing

Indiana State women’s basketball coach Marc Mitchell announced the addition of Denyha Jacobs to the program Wednesday morning.

Jacobs, a 5-foot-8 guard from Warren Central, joins the Sycamores as a freshman with four years of eligibility

“Denyha will be the only freshman on the roster,” Mitchell said. “All I can say is this young lady is electric. Denyha is a guard who can do it all offensively. She scores on all three levels. Denyha is best attacking the rim and finishing tough plays. If you stop her drives, her court vision is tremendous. She will find her open teammates. Denyha is not afraid of the big moment. I’m excited to see her propel the ISU program for the next few years.”

Jacobs joins the Sycamores after a strong senior season at Warren Central, where she averaged nearly 21 points per game to go along with six rebounds, four steals and 2.5 assists per game. She connected on 43 percent of her attempts from the field and 33 percent of her 3-point attempts. Jacobs ranked in the top 20 in the state in scoring as a senior, finishing with nearly 500 points for the season while scoring in double-figures in 22 games. Included in that total were 13 games with 20-plus points, including a season-high 34 against Hamilton Southeastern. She also had three games with five or more assists and one with double-digit rebounds.

As a junior, Jacobs averaged 15.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range. She was a consistent double-digit scorer for Warren Central, finishing the season with 20 games in double-figure scoring. Included in that total were five games with 20-plus points, including a season-high 26 against Pike. In addition, she also had three games with double-digit rebounds and three games with five or more assists.

Golf

• Ace at Rea — At Rea Park, Bill Loffredo shot a hole-in-one Tuesday on the 164-yard 13th hole.

Loffredo used a 7-iron for the shot, witnessed by Wilbur Adams and Pete Morris.