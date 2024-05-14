ROUNDUP: Girls tennis sectional pairings set

May 13—Girls tennis sectionals begin later this week and the sectional draw was made by the IHSAA on Monday. Area teams are spread out over three different sectional fields.

In the Terre Haute South Sectional, Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North will meet in a semifinal at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Northview and West Vigo take part in the other semifinal.

At Linton, the quarterfinals in the five-team field feature Sullivan-Linton and Owen Valley-Bloomfield. White River Valley got the bye. Action is scheduled to begin at Linton on Tuesday.

At Fountain Central, Parke Heritage-Fountain Central and South Vermillion-Covington are the semifinal matchups in the four-team field.

All three sectionals advance into different regionals. The Terre Haute South champion goes to the Terre Haute North Regional, which features the winners at South, Bloomington North, Plainfield and Greencastle.

The Linton champion advances to the Jasper Regional to play the Jasper, Loogootee and Vincennes Lincoln champs.

The Fountain Central champion heads to the Lebanon Regional which will also host the champions from Carmel, Crawfordsville and Park Tudor.

Boys tennis

—Paris 6, Robinson 2 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers rode singles wins from Marcus Mitchell, Eli Brinkerhoff, Hudson David and Devin Milner and swept all three doubles matches to cinch the victory. Paris improved to 14-7 overall and 5-2 in the Little Illini Conference.

Baseball

—TH South 13, South Vermillion 2 — At Terre Haute South, Brady Wilson hit a home run while Brady Weindenbender and Nathan Wright had multi-hit days as the Braves rolled past the Wildcats. South pitchers Caleb Hunsucker and Jameson Clark gave up just one hit apiece on the mound in a game shortened by run-rule.

—Shakamak 4, Barr-Reeve 3 — At Montgomery, in a rematch of a 2023 Class A semistate game, the No. 4 Lakers prevailed over the No. 2 Vikings in eight innings. Owen Cox provided the go-ahead run for the Lakers.

—Cloverdale 7, North Central 6 — At Farmersburg, the Clovers prevailed in the nonconference game.

—Bloomfield 10, Dugger Union 5 — At Dugger, the Cardinals improved to 13-8 with the victory.

Softball

—Linton 8, West Vigo 4 — At Linton, the Miners scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to defeat the Vikings in the nonconference matchup. Ashlyn Tatlock and Maelee Pilant both tripled in victory for the Miners. West Vigo (16-9) lost despite two home runs slugged by Janelle Sullivan.

—Clay City 13, Bloomfield 2 — At Bloomfield, Clay City improved to 17-1 and remained perfect in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference with an 11-run onslaught in the first two innings. Karlee Smith had three hits for the Eels.

—Riverton Parke 3, South Putnam 2 — At Mecca, the fourth-ranked Panthers prevailed in a tight contest of area power teams.

Boys golf

—Lindsey ace — Vincennes Lincoln's Luke Lindsey scored a hole-in-one Saturday in the Terre Haute North Invitational. He used a 9-iron on the 136-yard No. 8 hole.

College honors

—Pomeroys honored — A total of eight St. Mary-of-the-Woods women's golfers were named to the Daktronics NAIA Women's Golf Scholar Athlete on Monday.

That total of eight is the second-most honorees for any one team in the nation this season.

The 2024 list features 124 schools and 400 student-athletes who achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) at their institution.

Those honored from SMWC include junior Ashtyn White (Mooresville); sophomore Bailey Barker (Crawfordsville); junior Bailey Mittal (Crawfordsville); sophomore Brooklee Bussing (Brazil); senior Erin Williams (Crawfordsville); sophomore Macie Shirk (Crawfordsville); sophomore Mallorie Morgan (Clinton); and junior Sophie Boyll (Terre Haute).