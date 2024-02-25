Roundup: Gabor rolls Newark girls bowling into district tournament

Jade Gabor rolled a high game of 246 and three-game series of 641 at HP Lanes on Saturday to lead the Newark girls bowling team to a third-place during the Division I sectional tournament.

Gabor took runner-up individually, helping the Wildcats earn a berth into Tuesday’s district tournament at HP Lanes. Gabor finished nine pins behind Teays Valley’s Jenna Barnes.

Licking Valley’s Olivia Strait rolled a high game of 235 and series of 585 to tie for sixth and qualify for district, and Granville’s Kamryn Dixon rolled a high game of 193 and series of 549 to tie for 10th and lead the Blue Aces to district qualification.

Makayla Adams’ high game of 196 and 516 series and Lainee Erlenbach’s high game of 201 and 496 series followed Gabor for the Wildcats.

Emily Travis’ high game of 205 and 499 series and Sydney Cottrill’s high game of 176 and 440 series followed Dixon for the Blue Aces.

Mackenzie Holland added a high game of 162 and Ericka Urban a high game of 148 for the Panthers.

SWIMMING

Crock claims medal

Olivia Crock swam a time of 5:06.19 in the 500 freestyle to place sixth and earn her first medal for Watkins Memorial during the Division I state championships in Canton.

Crock also placed 15th in the 200 free (1:55.71). Teammate Ava Dutton placed 13th in both the 100 butterfly (56.60) and 100 backstroke (58.12).

WRESTLING

Rutherford takes title

Ian Rutherford finished 3-0 with two pins at heavyweight for Granville to win the Division II sectional championship at Jonathan Alder.

Rutherford edged Alder’s Dom Kroninger 4-3 in the final.

Peyton Costa finished 2-1 with two pins at 120 to take runner-up, and Nash Finley (113), Owen Simms (132) and Connor Jude (150) each placed third for the Blue Aces to also qualify for the Wilmington district.

Cotsamire takes second

Robert Cotsamire finished 3-1 with three pins at 144 pounds to take runner-up for Utica during the Division III sectional tournament at Ridgedale.

Taking third for Utica were Anthony Unger (106), Nick Drumm (150), Breyden Hill (157) and Wyatt Rine (190), and Jack Fletcher (113) placed fourth to also qualify for the Heath district.

Two Vikings take runner-up

Brazyn Esteph finished 1-1 with a pin at 113 pounds and Treven Angus 2-1 with two pins at 144 pounds to each finish second for Northridge during the Division III sectional tournament at Amanda-Clearcreek.

Newark Catholic’s Brian Luft finished 2-1 with two pins to also take runner-up at 132.

Northridge’s Owen Williams (126) and Winton Arter (Hwt.) each placed third, and teammate Braxton Ankrom (132) placed fourth.

Heath’s Brady Carnahan (113) placed third, and teammates Jakhi Royster (150) and Reece Shriner (215) each placed fourth to also qualify to the Heath district.

Two Warriors take second

Nolan Perry finished 2-1 with a pin and a technical fall at 106 pounds and Scott Speakman 2-1 with two technical falls at 165 to each take runner-up for host Watkins Memorial during the Division I sectional tournament.

WoJo Moore (215) placed fourth for the Warriors to also qualify for the Hilliard Darby district.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heath rolls at Eastmoor

Heath shot out to a 24-1 lead after the first quarter on its way to a 62-33 victory at No. 7 Eastmoor Academy (12-10) in a Division II second-round game.

Payton Del Cecato totaled 22 points for the No. 9 Bulldogs (13-10), who play No. 6 North Union at 7 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined. Caroline Robertson added 13 points and Sydney Cottrell 12.

Granville advances

Harper Annarino scored all 23 of her points in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers as Granville beat visiting No. 17 Linden-McKinley (7-11) 66-25 in a Division II second-round game.

Aliyah Moore also hit four 3s and added 14 points for the No. 1 Blue Aces (23-1), who play No. 10 London at 7 p.m. Wednesday at a site to be determined. Annarino, Moore, Taylor Warehime and Hanah Rogovin recently became the program’s winningest class, and Saturday’s victory gave the seniors a 52-0 mark at home.

NC cruises

Kylie Gibson scored all 16 of her points in the first quarter, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Newark Catholic to a 64-19 victory against visiting No. 11 Delaware Christian (11-13) in a Division IV second-round game.

Reagan Jones hit four 3s for 12 points for the No. 1 Green Wave (22-0), who play No. 6 Mount Gilead at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a site to be determined. Fini Kaiser added 10 points and Leah Cox 9 on a trio of 3s.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Jade Gabor rolls Newark girls bowling into OHSAA district tournament