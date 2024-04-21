ROUNDUP: Frye pitches Neshannock High softball team past Laurel

Apr. 20—The Neshannock High softball team cruised to another WPIAL Section 1-2A victory Friday afternoon.

The Lady Lancers posted a 5-1 road win over Laurel. Each team recorded eight hits. Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said she felt it was "a different game from what was just played earlier in the week," adding, "Both teams, again, still had great pitching. I thought Autumn (Boyd) was even better tonight. Her changeup was keeping us off balance today. I watched several of my batters struggle with it. That's one of the things we'll work on because we'll see them again down the road."

Laurel coach Frank Duddy said the loss was an improvement from when the teams last played each other on Tuesday.

"We came out swinging. (Addy Frye) made us look silly in that last one and we took it to heart. We got after it this week in practice and they came out with a lot of confidence," Duddy said. "We were right there hit for hit with them. We couldn't seem to string anything together. We couldn't get the big one when we needed it. Their defense is stellar. I'm happy with the improvement from Tuesday. It's like night and day. I'm proud of those kids."

Neshannock's Addy Frye (6-0) went the distance and surrendered eight hits, one run — earned — with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Frye hit a solo home run in the top of the first for the game's first run.

"Addy did a great job hitting and pitching," Lash said. "She did indicate that a few of her pitches weren't working going across. It was a few innings of doing something different and not as planned and then going back to the original plan as she got in her groove."

The Lady Lancers are now 6-0 in the section and 8-0 overall.

Laurel's Autumn Boyd (2-3) went the distance in the circle and relinquished eight hits, five runs — two earned — and pitched two walks and 10 strikeouts.

"Her changeup was absolutely filthy. She does such a wonderful job in that circle, all of my pitchers do. But, in the big game, Autumn is a rock," Duddy said. "She served that one to Addy Frye early in the game and missed a spot. She seemed to settle in after that and she was cruising."

Neshannock's Gabby Perod recorded a triple.

Laurel's lone run of the game came from a solo homer hit by Alexis Brua in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.

"Brua doesn't quit. She's a gamer. She's all in," Duddy said. "None of the girls quit, but I'm just so happy for Brua. She's been working hard on her hitting. She's banging it. She's going to have a great senior season."

Neshannock plated another run in the third inning, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Freedom will host Neshannock for a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Laurel (4-2, 6-4) will host Shenango at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Union 15,

Carlynton 0

Mia Preuhs dominated for the Lady Scots at the plate and in the circle to give her team a WPIAL Section 1-1A away victory. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.

Preuhs supplied two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Union (8-0, 10-1). Preuhs went the distance in the circle and had one walk and 14 strikeouts.

Preuhs allowed no hits in the game. Union's Tori May hit a double to give herself three RBIs.

Union will host Rochester at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mohawk 8,

Central Valley 0

Reagan Magno tossed a gem to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 2-3A home win over the Lady Warriors.

Magno (5-1) went the distance, allowing four hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Mohawk (4-0, 8-1) recorded 10 total hits, led by Aricka Young with three, including a triple.

Addy Moskal and Gigi Pezzuolo added two hits each. Pezzuolo and Mylie Pistorius drove in two runs apiece.

The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third.

Mohawk returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hopewell.

South Fayette 14,

New Castle 4

The Lady 'Canes were held to three hits in a Section 3-5A road loss to the Lady Lions.

The game was stopped after six innings.

Olivia Hood paced the Lady 'Canes with a triple.

Hood (2-6) went the distance and suffered the loss. She allowed 14 hits and 14 runs — seven earned — with three walks and seven strikeouts.

South Fayette (4-2, 6-2) scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the sixth.

New Castle (1-5, 2-6) collected a run in the first and three in the fourth.

The Lady 'Canes are back on the diamond at 4 p.m. Monday at West Allegheny.

Baseball

Union 4-4,

Leechburg 3-3

The Scotties picked up two Section 2-1A victories in a doubleheader against Leechburg.

In the first game, Jalen Peace (2-0) went the distance on the mound. Peace gave up eight hits, three runs — two earned — and pitched one walk and eight strikeouts. Union coach Bill Sanders said Peace "kept us right where we needed to be."

Union recorded four hits in the first game.

Anthony Roper came in to relieve Dayne Johnke on the mound in the second game. Roper (1-0) won the contest after pitching two 2/3 innings and allowed no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

"Dayne Johnke started the game. We just didn't give him some support at the plate," Sanders said. "Anthony Roper came in and couldn't have given us more. Dayne and Anthony gave us another punch and kept us in the ball game."

In the first game, the Scotties plated one run in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth while Leechburg had one in the fourth and two in the seventh.

Union scored one run in the first, two in the sixth and one in the seventh in the second game. Leechburg plated one run in the first inning, one in the third and one in the fifth.

