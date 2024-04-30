ROUNDUP: Fisher hits two home runs to pace Union softball team to victory

Apr. 29—Irelyn Fisher delivered for the Union High softball team Saturday.

Fisher belted two home runs and knocked in six runs to lift the Lady Scots to a 7-1 WPIAL nonsection road win over Deer Lakes.

Olivia Williams led Union (14-1) with three hits. Mallory Gorgacz swatted a home run for the winners.

Mia Preuhs tossed a complete game to pick up the win. Preuhs gave up one hit with nine strikeouts.

Union hosts South Side Beaver at 4 p.m. Monday.

LAUREL 11,

MERCER 0

The Lady Spartans hit three home runs, two of which by Addie Deal, in a nonsection road win over the Lady Ms.

Laurel (11-4) slugged 16 total hits, paced by Alexis Brua with four. Brua also drove in four runs, including a home run.

Deal and Autumn Boyd delivered three hits each for the Lady Spartans. Mayci Lang and Lexi Krol added two each.

Deal drove in four runs for Laurel and Boyd plated a pair.

Deal started and earned the win. She surrendered a hit and a walk with three strikeouts.

Laurel scored a run in the first, three in the third, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Lady Spartans travel to Shenango at 4 p.m. Monday.

Baseball

Ellwood City 13,

Union 3

The Wolverines rolled to a nonsection home win over the Scotties.

The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.

Ellwood City (6-7) clubbed 13 hits, led by Isaiah Lutz with three. Aaron Lake drove in four runs.

Union (9-2), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped, was limited to four hits, including two by Dom Cucitrone.

Lutz went the distance to earn the win. He gave up four hits and three earned runs with two walks and three strikeouts.

Rocco Galmarini started and suffered the loss. Galmarini worked three innings, allowing four hits and four runs — all earned — with no walks and a strikeout.

The Scotties scored two runs in the first and one in the sixth.

The Wolverines plated four markers in the first, five in the fourth and four more in the sixth.

Ellwood City travels to Beaver Falls at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Union entertains St. Joseph at 4 p.m. Monday.

rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com