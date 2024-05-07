ROUNDUP: Ellwood City baseball team tops Shenango in 13 innings

May 7—It took 13 innings, but the Ellwood City Lincoln prolonged its season for another day.

The Wolverines scored three runs in the top of the 13th inning and made it stand in a 6-3 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Shenango.

Ellwood City (5-6 section, 10-7 overall) pulls into a tie with the Wildcats (5-6, 8-9) for the fourth and final playoff berth out of the section. The teams will play again in the section finale at 4:30 p.m. on the Wolverines' home diamond. The winner clinches a playoff berth and the loser is eliminated.

The Wolverines loaded the bases in the 13th with no outs. Jordan Keller blooped a single into shallow center, scoring two runs for a 5-3 lead.

Ellwood City tacked on another run for a 6-3 advantage heading to the bottom of the 13th.

The Wolverines closed out the win when Nate Kennedy got Benny Santangelo swinging to end the game.

Ellwood City's Nate Kennedy got Christian Anterock to strike out swinging with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

Anterock flew out to center for the Wildcats in the 12th with a runner at second and one out. The runner tried to advance to third, but, was doubled off for not tagging up, ending the inning.

Ellwood City tallied nine hits and Shenango supplied eight.

Isaiah Lutz and Keller collected two hits apiece for the Wolverines. Keller, Nate Kennedy and William Nardone plated two runs each for Ellwood City.

Sammy Patton, Joe Campoli and Jimmy Roe registered two hits each for Shenango.

Both teams combined to use just five pitchers, three of which by the Wolverines.

Kennedy got the win in relief. He tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing a hit and no runs with a walk and three strikeouts.

Campoli took the loss in relief. He surrendered five hits and three runs — all earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.

Ellwood City collected three runs in the fourth and three more in the 13th.

Shenango scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth.

RIVERSIDE 3,

MOHAWK 2

The Warriors fell short in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Panthers.

The teams are now tied for first place in the league. Mohawk (10-1, 16-2) will host Riverside (10-1, 12-1) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the section finale.

The winner captures the section championship outright. Both teams have locked up WPIAL playoff berths.

Mohawk was limited to just two hits.

Vinny Pezzuolo pitched all six innings to take the loss. Pezzuolo allowed four hits and three earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Riverside scored two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Mohawk plated two markers in the sixth.

UNION 12,

SPRINGDALE 2

The Scotties scored seven runs in the third inning to take control and claim a Section 2-1A home win over the Dynamos.

The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Union (11-0, 12-3) delivered nine hits, led by Mike Gunn with three. Dennen Bowen was next with two.

Grayson Blakley knocked in two runs for the Scotties.

Rocco Galmarini (5-1) went the distance to earn the win. Galmarini gave up four hits and two unearned runs with no walks and five strikeouts.

Union scored a run in the first, one in the second, seven in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Springdale scored both of its runs in the third.

The Scotties visit Springdale at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

LAUREL 15-10

ALIQUIPPA 0-0

The Spartans rolled to a Section 2-2A doubleheader sweep of the Quips.

The opener was stopped after 2 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.

Laurel got six hits and Aliquippa made six errors in the first game.

Kolton Carlson and Conner Mackrell posted two hits each for the Spartans.

Luca Santini, Hunter Kobialka, Carlson and Tyler Shearer supplied two RBIs each for Laurel.

Kobialka tossed all three innings to pick up the win. He was perfect with six strikeouts.

Laurel scored three runs in the first and 12 in the second.

The nightcap was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.

The Spartans recorded nine hits, led by Luca Santini, Kolton Clarlson and Conner Mackrell with two apiece.

Santini and William Zwolenik drove in two runs for Laurel.

Santini went the distance to earn the win. He gave up one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts.

The Spartans (9-5, 11-7) scored two runs in the second, four in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Laurel's regular season schedule is complete.

NESHANNOCK 4,

QUAKER VALLEY 3

Jake Rynd spun a complete-game gem to lift the Lancers to a Section 1-3A home win over the Quakers.

Rynd (5-0) gave up two hits and three unearned runs with a walk and four strikeouts.

Neshannock (6-4, 9-9) posted four hits and Quaker Valley (2-9, 4-12) was limited to two.

The Lancers, who committed five errors, scored three runs in the first and a run in the fifth.

Quaker Valley tallied single markers in the first, third and sixth innings.

Neshannock is back on the diamond at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Quaker Valley.

Softball

SHENANGO 8,

NEW CASTLE 4

The Lady Wildcats put the game away with four runs in the fifth in a nonsection road win over the Lady 'Canes.

Shenango (9-7) slugged 10 hits, led by Zoe Offie and Brianna Aluisia with three each. Gabryella Moore added two hits.

Kennedi Lynn and Aluisia knocked in three runs each for the Lady Wildcats. Aluisia added a home run as well.

Olivia Hood notched two of New Castle's four hits. She drove in two runs as well.

Lynn went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed four hits and four unearned runs with no walks and six strikeouts.

Hood (4-9) started and suffered the loss. She tossed five innings, giving up seven hits and seven runs — five earned — with two walks and three strikeouts.

Shenango scored a run in the second, two in the third, four in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

New Castle (6-10) tallied two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The Lady 'Canes host Central Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday. This was the regular season finale for Shenango, according to The News' scholastic schedule.

NESHANNOCK 6,

ARMSTRONG 0

The Lady Lancers scored all six runs in the third inning in a nonsection home decision over the Lady River Hawks.

Neshannock (17-0) notched nine hits, led by Gabby Quinn, Gabby Perod and Miley Anderson with two each.

Addy Frye drove in three runs and Quinn plated a pair. Quinn also delivered a triple.

Frye (11-0) started and earned the win. She pitched four innings, allowing no hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts.

The Lady Lancers square off against Mohawk on the road at 4:15 p.m.

UNION 6,

MOHAWK 2

The Lady Scots won their third consecutive game against a Class 3A school, topping the host Lady Warriors.

Addie Nogay notched two hits for Union (17-1), which competes at the Class 1A level. Tori May drove in three runs for the Lady Scots.

Union spread out nine hits, compared to just four for Mohawk (13-4).

Mia Preuhs went the distance to claim the win. Preuhs allowed four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts.

Union scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Mohawk posted a run in the first and one more in the third.

rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com