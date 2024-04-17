ROUNDUP: Eels win battle of ranked softball teams

Apr. 16—Clay City gave up two unearned runs in the top of the first inning Tuesday but rallied to defeat Riverton Parke 10-2 in a battle between ranked Class A high school softball teams.

Lexi Thompson was 2 for 3 with two homers, three runs and three RBI for the top-ranked Eels, while Faith Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI; Hannah Harris 2 for 4 with a homer, a double and two runs; Karlee Smith 2 for 3 with two RBI; and Abi Shearer 1 for 3 with a homer. Winning pitcher Lizzie Sinders struck out 11 batters.

For the fourth-ranked Panthers, Lizzy Leitgabel was 2 for 3 and Kendall Montgomery had a double.

—West Vigo 14, North Putnam 3 — At Roachdale, sophomores Jaleigh Lindley and Jaycee Elkins had hot bats as the Vikings won a Western Indiana Conference game Tuesday.

Liindley was 4 for 4 with a double, a homer, three runs and four RBI; Elkins 3 for 4 with two homers, three runs and five RBI; Parker Auten 2 for 3 with a double and three runs; Piper Beeler 2 for 4 with a double; and Ariana Elkins 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBI. Carlea Funk was the winning pitcher.

Prep baseball

—Clay City 13, Parke Heritage 0 — At Rockville, Zain Keller drove in five runs with a single and a grand slam homer as the Eels won on the road Tuesday.

Trey Dayhoff and Dailon Keller both had two-run singles for Clay City.

College softball

—Pomeroys go 2-1 — At Circleville, Ohio, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods split a River States Conference doubleheader Tuesday, beating Ohio Christian 3-0 before losing 3-1, and also finished a victory from earlier this season over West Virginia Tech.

Now 25-13, 18-6 in the RSC, the Pomeroys have Senior Weekend on Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, Marin Jacobs pitched a three-hit shutout in the first game as Jasey Conn was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Jasmine Kinzer had a hit and scored twice.

Jaleigh Crawford's RBI single provided SMWC's only run in the second game.

In the other contest, the Woods finished off a game it lead 12-2 in the third inning and won 13-5. Crawford was 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs, Hannah Boardman had four RBI, Conn scored three runs and Lyric Krause and Neveah Pender each drove in two runs.