ROUNDUP: Eels beat South Putnam in softball

Apr. 19—Top-ranked Clay City continued its softball slugging Friday night, winning a nononference game 11-6 over visiting South Putnam.

Lexi Thompson led the Eels by going 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBI.

Also for Clay City, Karlee Smith was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI; Faith Mitchell 2 for 3 with a double, homer, three runs and two RBI; Hannah Harris and Abi Shearer both 2 for 3; Ellie Stoelting 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBI; and Lizzy Sinders 1 for 4 with a double.

—Terre Haute North 14, Martinsville 0 — At Martinsville, Kyleigh Waker pitched a five-inning three-hitter for the Patriots and got plenty of offensive support Friday night.

Kenzie Zigler was 4 for 4 with two doubles; Rayven Wilson 3 for 3; Walker 3 for 4 with a triple; Madi Strange 3 for 4; Kara Salmon 2 for 4 with a homer; and Lucy Gibson and Paige Litzenich both 2 for 4 with a double.

Prep tennis

Girls

—Sullivan 5, Bloomfield 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows blanked the visiting Cardinals on Thursday.

Singles — Ally McKinney (S) def. Adalyn Figg 6-1, 6-2; Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Anna Foltinova 6-2, 6-1; Emma Couch (S) def. Lani Graves 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles — Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Sadie Ross-Maddie Stone 6-1, 6-0; Lexi Deckard-Isabelle Harris (S) def. Annie Pegg-Lydia Wade 6-0, 6-3.

JV — Sullivan won 7-2.

Next — Sullivan (9-0) hosts Indian Creek on Saturday.

College softball

—Pomeroys sweep — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys defeated Indiana-Columbus 8-0 and 7-5 on Friday.

Marin Jacobs pitched a five-inning shutout in the first game, in which SMWC led all the way after Jasey Conn's first-inning two-run double. Jaleigh Crawford also drove in two runs and the Pomeroys stole seven bases.

The Woods led all the way in the second game too, with Lyric Krause hitting a two-run single in the first. Jasmine Kinzer hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

SMWC (27-13) and IUPUC (10-23) play again Saturday on Senior Day for the Pomeroys.