Roundup: Eagles defeat Conneaut (Ohio); Raiders beat Mercer

Sep. 11—COVID-19 has begun to wreak havoc on the football schedule. Ten of the 40 teams in District 10 are not playing this weekend due to issues with the virus.

In Region 1 play Friday night, Reynolds visited Mercer and came away with a 26-7 win. In Region 3, the Spartans of Conneaut (Ohio) invaded Forker Field to battle Grove City and the Eagles rolled to a 42-20 victory.

Slippery Rock was set to travel to Carter Field in Titusville for a Region 3 clash, but the game was canceled early Friday due to COVID issues with the Rockets.

Brookfield was set to host Liberty in its Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference opener, but that game was canceled due to COVID issues with the Warriors.

Coach John Reay's Kennedy Catholic squad is off. They were originally scheduled to play West Middlesex this weekend before the Big Reds entered into a co-op with Sharpsville. KC returns to action Thursday night to play Iroquois at Harbor Creek High's Paul J. Weitz Stadium.

Five area teams are in action at 7 p.m. tonight. Sharon hosts Hickory in a Region 3 backyard rivalry clash, Farrell travels to Stoneboro to play Lakeview in a Region 1 contest, and Wilmington is on the road at Liberty-Benton (Ohio).

Wilmington was set to play at Oil City before the Oilers canceled with COVID issues. The Hounds then scheduled a game against St. Thomas Aquinas of Louisville, Ohio, before that team backed out and decided to play Conotton Valley. Then Wilmington found an opponent in the Liberty-Benton Eagles.

According to Herald Sports Correspondent Ryan Briggs, this will be the western-most trip for an area team since Oct. 4, 2002 when Sharpsville played at Liberty-Center, Ohio — which is about 15 miles further west than Liberty-Benton.

Following are staff reports from Friday's games:

— Grove City 42, Conneaut (Ohio) 20 — At Grove City's Forker Field, junior Anthony Nemec scored 3 times and Gavin Lutz twice to help the Eagles win their Region 3 opener over the visiting Spartans (0-1, 2-2).

Grove City handed 8th-year head coach Sam Mowrey his 50th career victory.

The Eagles (1-0, 2-1) opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead on Curtis Hovis' 1-yard score. After Conneaut knotted the score at 7-all on a Robert Hagstrom 8-yard catch 80 seconds later, Nemec handed Grove City a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard carry late in the 1st quarter.

Lutz extended the Eagles' lead to 28-7 by forcing, recovering and returning a fumble 35 yards for a defensive score, and on Grove City's next possession hauled in a perfectly placed 29-yard strike from Hunter Hohman.

After a 85-yard touchdown reception by Zack Rice, Nemec scored on back-to-back possessions for the Eagles before the Spartans closed the scoring on a Chase Carpenter 8-yard reception from Max Gleason.

Lutz led Grove City with 8 catches for 83 yards and a score, while forcing 2 turnovers (fumble recovery, interception), while Hovis led the ground-gainers with a 31-carry, 156-yard effort. Nemec had 105 yards of total offense (61 rushing, 54 receiving). Hohman completed 15-of-19 passes for 189 yards and 2 TDs. — Information submitted by Herald Sports Correspondent Corey J. Corbin.

— Reynolds 26, Mercer 7 — At Mercer, Coach Josh Mull's Raiders (2-1, 2-1) picked up the Region 1 win over the Mustangs (1-2, 1-2).

Reynolds took an early 6-0 lead on a 22-yard touchdown run by Haydin McLaughlin.

Mercer went up 7-6 with 3:09 left in the 1st quarter on a 7-yard TD pass from Ethan Wiley to Logan Turton and Troy Bachman's extra-point kick. Wiley, the Mustangs' 3-year starting quarterback, missed last week's game against Farrell (concussion protocol), but returned to action on Friday.

Reynolds scored a quick pair of touchdowns prior to halftime. Wagner scored on a 9-yard run with 2:08 left in the half and then tacked on a 5-yard TD run as the Raiders led 20-7 at the break.

The Raiders went up 26-7 midway through the 3rd quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Clayton Rhoades.

Reynolds' QB Brayden McCloskey was 5-of-5 for 55 yardss. Rhoades had 1 catch for 32 yards. Wagner was the leading rusher with 67 yards on 12 carries.

Jake Badger rushed for 94 yards on 19 carries for Mercer. Wiley was 4-of-16 for 26 yards with the TD toss and 3 interceptions. Turton had 2 grabs for 19 yards.

Reynolds returns to action against the Steelers in Farrell on Friday.

Mercer was scheduled to play West Middlesex this coming Friday. Nothing has been reported to The Herald on whether the Mustangs picked up another opponent.

------

CONNEAUT 7 0 6 7 20

GROVE CITY 14 14 7 7 42

Scoring Plays

GC — Hovis, 1 run (Hake kick)

C — Hagstrom, 7 pass from Koston (Carpenter kick)

GC — Nemec, 25 run (Hake kick)

GC — Lutz, 35 fumble return (Hake kick)

GC — Lutz, 29 pass from Hohman (Hake kick)

C — Rice, 85 pass from Mandagelo (kick failed)

GC — Nemec, 30 run (Hake kick)

GC — Nemec, 54 pass from Hohman (Hake kick)

C — Carpenter, 8 pass from Gleason (Carpenter kick)

Team Stats

CONNEAUT GROVE CITY

11 First downs 21

68 Rushing yards 273

171 Passing yards 189

239 Total yards 462

19-10-1 Att-Comp-Int 19-15-1

2-2 Fumbles-lost 2-0

7-68 Penalties-yards 11-106

Individual Stats

Rushing: CONNEAUT (OHIO) — Rice 13-32, Gleason 2-23, Payne 5-15, Koston 2-4, Mandagelo 6-(-6); GROVE CITY — Hovis 31-156, Nemec 7-61, Hohman 7-34, Rodgers 2-13, Lutz 1-9, team 2-0.

Passing: CONNEAUT (OHIO) — Koston 5-8-1 53, Mandagelo 2-6-0 99, Gleason 2-3-0 13, Rice 1-2-0 6; GROVE CITY — Hohman 15-19-1 189.

Receiving: CONNEAUT (OHIO) — Carpenter 3-27, Hagstrom 2-26, Mandagelo 2-11, Rice 1-92, Shields 1-9, Herd 1-6; GROVE CITY — Lutz 8-83, Hathaway 4-44, Nemec 1-54, Rodgers 1-9, Reznor 1-(-1).

------

REYNOLDS 6 8 6 6 26

MERCER 7 0 0 0 7

Scoring plays

R — McLaughlin, 22 run (run failed)

M — Turton, 7 pass from Wiley (Bachman kick)

R — Wagner, 9 run (B.McCloskey run)

R — Wagner, 5 run (run failed)

R — Rhoades, 3 run (run failed)

Team stats

REYNOLDS MERCER

12 First downs 10

193 Rushing yards 134

55 Passing yards 26

5-5-0 Att-comp-int 16-4-3

248 Total yards 160

2-2 Fumbles-lost 0-0

2-10 Penalties-yards lost 7-64

Individual stats

Rushing: REYNOLDS — Wagner 12-67, McLaughlin 8-52, Rhoades 7-54, B.McCloskey 9-16, Blackburn 1-4; MERCER — Badger 19-94, Turton 4-15, Haines 3-8, Wiley 3-9, Hall 3-6, Elbaz 1-2.

Passing: REYNOLDS — B.McCloskey 5-5-0-55; MERCER — Wiley 16-4-3-26.

Receiving: REYNOLDS — Rhoades 1-32, Wagner 2-15, Small 1-4, McLaughlin 1-3; MERCER — Turton 2-19, Haines 2-7.