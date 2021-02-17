Roundup: Culp named soccer All-American

Feb. 17—HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day boy's soccer standout George Culp has been selected to play in the 10th annual High School All-American Game this spring.

The event, featuring high school seniors from across the country, will take place May 29 in St. Louis. Forty-five players were selected, plus six coaches, and have been divided into East and West teams.

Culp, who helped the Wildcats win the NCISAA 2A state championship in the fall, is the only player from North Carolina. He will be the 21st player from the state to play in the event.

Past participants have included Wesleyan Christian's Brandt Bronico, Cooper Robbins and Craver Stamey.

BRITTON EARNS BIG SOUTH HONOR

HIGH POINT — High Point University's Ashley Britton has been named the Big South Women's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Britton, a graduate midfielder, posted back-to-back four-goal efforts in High Point's two nonconference matches last week. In the season opener against Jacksonville, she scored twice in each half and put seven shots on frame. She also matched a game-high five draw control wins. Two days later, she recorded another four-goal effort, including the match's first tally, in HPU's win over Mercer.

HPU SOCCER PLAYERS HONORED

HIGH POINT — High Point University's Sam Gerhart was named the Big South Conference Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Salome Prat was selected the Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Gerhart played a role in both of High Point's goals in its 2-0 win Saturday against UNCG. She opened the game's scoring with a goal in the 32nd minute on a feed from across the box. Gerhart then assisted on the second tally in the 71st minute.

Prat scored her first collegiate goal Saturday in High Point's 2-0 victory over UNCG. She took a cross pass inside the box from Gerhart and put it in the back of the net to boost the Panthers to a 2-0 lead and eventual final score.

BASKETBALL LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON

WELCOME — Emily Hege scored 22 points to lead second-seeded North Davidson past third-seeded Ledford 52-40 on Monday at North in the semifinals of the Central Carolina 2A Conference girls basketball tournament.

Lettie Michael added 13 points for the Black Knights (11-1), who outscored the Panthers 14-6 in the second quarter to lead 22-15 at halftime. Courtney McMillan followed with 11 points.

Ashley Limbacher scored 12 points to lead Ledford (10-3), followed by Sophie Conger with nine points.

Both teams play again tonight. Ledford hosts Oak Grove at 6 p.m. in the third-place game, while North will visit Salisbury in the championship.

OAK GROVE, SALISBURY

SALISBURY — Fourth-seeded Oak Grove fell 49-30 against top-seeded Salisbury on Monday in Salisbury in the semifinals of the Central Carolina 2A Conference girls basketball tournament.

Zaire Jones scored 11 points to lead the Grizzlies (8-4), who trailed 12-4 after one quarter and 30-9 at halftime. Haley Long added nine points, followed by Gillian Hinkle with eight points.

Oak Grove plays in the third-place game tonight at Ledford.

TRINITY, TW ANDREWS

TRINITY — Trinity defeated T.W. Andrews 54-46 in PAC-7 2A boys hoops Monday at Trinity.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-5 overall and 6-5 in the conference, while the Red Raiders dipped to 6-7 and 4-7.

In the girls game, Andrews won 37-31. The Lady Raiders improved to 11-2 overall and 9-2 in the conference, and the Bulldogs fell to 1-11 and 1-10.

EAST DAVIDSON, S. ROWAN

CHINA GROVE — East Davidson lost 54-32 against South Rowan in Central Carolina 2A Conference girls basketball Monday at South Rowan.

The Golden Eagles fell to 1-12 overall.

East's boys won 64-62 against West Davidson. The Golden Eagles improved to 1-11.

WHEATMORE, JORDAN-MATTHEWS

TRINITY — Wheatmore defeated Jordan-Matthews 53-42 in PAC-7 2A boys basketball Monday at Wheatmore.

Ben Walker and Gavin Dennis each scored 12 points to lead the Warriors (6-6 overall, 5-6 conference). Dylan Weil and Kaleb Lockwood each added nine points.

In the girls game, Wheatmore won 57-43. The Warriors improved to 9-3 and 8-3.

THOMASVILLE, S. ROWAN

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville beat South Rowan 62-61 in Central Carolina 2A Conference boys basketball Monday.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-5 overall.

In the girls game, Thomasville won 47-42 over Lexington. The Bulldogs improved to 5-7.