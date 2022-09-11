Roundup: CFB media reacts to Michigan football, J.J. McCarthy in Week 2

Reason for optimism: In theory, Michigan’s quarterback saga should be over. J.J. McCarthy was nearly perfect in his debut, completing 11 of 12 passes in the first half for 229 yard and three touchdowns. Yes, it was against winless, unranked Hawai’i, but he seemed to do all he could to separate himself from Cade McNamara, who started in Week 1. How that plays out in the locker room remains to be seen, but the fact that coach Jim Harbaugh used the first two games to put them through an audition was drama enough. After Saturday’s game, Harbaugh named McCarthy the starter for Week 3. The Wolverines should know their offensive leader with time to spare before the Big Ten schedule begins.

Reason for concern: The nonconference schedule against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn. If Michigan stumbles in the Big Ten, it’s not going to have an impressive nonconference win to help it win a résumé battle if it needs to. This won’t be an issue if the Wolverines finish as one-loss or undefeated Big Ten champions, but if their only loss is to Ohio State and they don’t win the East, it could keep them out of the top four. While other teams have been tested, Michigan will have started the season with four straight home games against unranked opponents.

Stat to know: Michigan’s 42 first-half points were its most in a first half since Oct. 8, 2016, against Rutgers (43 points).

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: By the end of October. Michigan will start to reveal its identity on Oct. 1 at Iowa, which is one of its most difficult road games of the season. As subpar as 1-1 Iowa has looked this month, Kinnick Stadium has been unforgiving to Michigan, as the Wolverines have lost four in a row at Iowa — all by eight points or fewer (one possession). They haven’t won in Iowa City since 2005. If Michigan avoids an upset, and ends October with home wins against Penn State and Michigan State, it’s time to take the Wolverines return to the CFP seriously.