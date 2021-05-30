Roundup: Central's Hammie named softball coach of year

May 30—HIGH POINT — Chalise Hammie of High Point Central was selected softball coach of the year and six of her Bison made the All-Conference team as the Metro 4A recently determined its spring sports award winners.

Kori Lemon, Callie Herdon, Alexis Oxendine, Kayla Richard, Lea Kolbert and Abbie Behe were Central's softball players who made the All-Conference list. Jordan Goins, Angelina Martinez and Anderson Froysell were picked from Ragsdale.

Emma Niebauer of Central was chosen as girls golfer of the year and was the Bison's only All-Conference selection, Davis DeLillie of Central and Jack Boyer of Ragsdale were All-Conference selections in boys golf.

Ava Vaughn and Katie Harrison of Central, and Aleesia Ambrosio, Kyli Switalski and Peyton Cornelison of Ragsdale were among All-Conference selections in girls soccer; while Slade Howell of Central and Anthony Orfaneded and Jay Patel of Ragsdale were among those chosen in boys tennis.

PREPS

BASEBALL

E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — Badin Gusa, going 2 for 2 with a double, drove in four runs and was also the winning pitcher as East Davidson topped Thomasville 11-1 in five innings Friday at Finch Field.

Other leading hitters for the Golden Eagles included Caden Adkins (2 for 3, two runs scored), Phoenix Barrett (2 for 2, three RBIs) and Josh Faircloth (3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs).

East, which ripped 11 hits, scored two in the second, four in the third and fourth, and one in the fifth. Thomasville, which had five hits, notched its run in the third. East improves to 7-5 and 5-4 in the Central Carolina 2A. Thomasville drops to 3-8, 0-8.

PAGE, RAGSDALE

GREENSBORO — Ragsdale scored four in the first, added three in the seventh and defeated host Page 7-2 in Metro 4A action on Friday. The Pirates tallied both runs in the first.

Ragsdale improves to 7-3, 6-3 and entertains High Point Central on Tuesday. Page drops to 2-7, 2-8.

GRIMSLEY, HP CENTRAL

GREENSBORO — Grimsley scored 10 in the first and defeated High Point Central 12-2 in five innings on Friday. The Bison tallied one in the third and fourth, and the Whirlies scored one in the fourth and closed out the game with one in the fifth that triggered a 10-run mercy rule.

Story continues

Grinlsey improves to 7-3 and 7-2 in the Metrol 4A. Central drops to 1-9, 0-9 and plays host to Ragsdale on Tuesday.

NCAA DIVISION III REGIONAL

HIGH POINT — No. 5 Birmingham-Southern stayed alive and eliminated No.2-seed Washington and Jefferson with a 9-2 victory in the early game of a NCAA Division III double-elimination baseball regional Saturday at Truist Point Stadium. BSC got on the board with a RBI triple and a RBI groundout in the second, then went up 5-0 on a three-run homer to dead center. Washington and Jefferson, denied a three-run homer in the third on a leaping catch at the wall, finally scored one in the seventh; and BSC added four in the eighth. The day's second game between No. 1 Salisbury (Md.) University and No. 4 Lynchburg, the two remaining unbeaten teams, was delayed to Saturday night because of lightning. That loser will then face Birmingham-Southern in an elimination game, with that winner advancing to face the Salisbury/Lynchburg winner for the regional championship on Sunday. Lynchburg stayed on the winner's side of the bracket by defeating Birmingham-Southern 6-3 late Friday night.

BIG SOUTH SPORTS

FAYETTEVILLE — Presbyterian scored three runs in the ninth and upset top-seeded Campbell 8-5 to win the Big South tournament and qualify for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament for the first ever on Saturday.