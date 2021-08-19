Roundup: Central volleyball sweeps Andrews

Aug. 19—HIGH POINT — High Point Central swept rival TW Andrews 25-4, 25-14, 25-10 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Andrews.

Emma Burks had three service points, an ace and a kill to lead the Bison (1-1), while Culler Combs added three service points and an ace.

The teams will play again Wednesday at Central.

LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE

WALLBURG — Ledford dropped its season opener in straight sets to visiting Providence Grove on Tuesday. Scores were 25-22, 29-27, 25-23.

Khyran Barber slammed 10 kills and Averee Atkins smacked six for the Panthers. Maddie Wall had 13 service points and three aces. Kensie Price had 26 assists.

GLENN, E. GUILFORD

GIBSONVILLE — Glenn swept Eastern Guilford 25-18, 25-7, 25-16 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Eastern.

The Ladycats improved to 2-0.

OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN

MIDWAY — Oak Grove lost 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 against Randleman in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Oak Grove.

Vanessa Young had six service points and 11 digs for the Grizzlies (0-2). Bella Breiser and Maya Slate each had six kills, while Hailey Kidder had five. Olivia Dixon added 10 digs.

TRINITY, THOMASVILLE

THOMASVILLE — Trinity rolled past Thomasville 25-8, 25-8, 25-12 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Thomasville.

Gracie Ballard and Kaitlyn McCoy each had 10 kills and five aces to lead the Bulldogs (1-0). Madison Burgiss added nine aces and 25 assists, while Karrington Batten followed with five. Batten also had two blocks, and Allie Reddick had four digs.

WESLEYAN JV, DURHAM ACADEMY

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian topped Durham Academy 25-14, 25-27, 27-20 in volleyball Tuesday at Wesleyan.

Ella Joyce's setting and Gracie Kubis' all-around play highlighted the Trojans.

HIGH POINT — Duke blanked High Point University 2-0 in a men's soccer exhibition match Wednesday at Vert Stadium.

Miguel Ramirez converted on a one-on-one opportunity for the Blue Devils in the 43rd minute and Thorleifur Ulfarsson tallied in the 73rd minute.

Story continues

Each team had four shots on goal. Duke was credited with 10 shots and HPU eight.

Trent Holden snared two saves for HPU while Grant Farley and Eliot Hamil each grabbed two for Duke. HPU led in corner kicks 5-3.

HPU plays host to College of Charleston in an exhibition match on Saturday at 7 p.m.