ROUNDUP: Central Minnesota athletes sign letters of intent to play sports at next level

SAINT CLOUD – Wednesday was national signing day and several athletes from central Minnesota signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at colleges across the country.

Here is a roundup of all the area athletes who signed this week and during the early signing period last fall.

Albany

Golfer Sophia Anderson, St. Benedict

Basketball forward Kylan Gerads, St. Cloud State

Runner Olivia Goebel, St. Thomas

Football tight end/defensive end Hunter Hamann, Concordia

In a football Section 6-3A championship season, Hamann hauled in 12 receptions for 180 yards. His 15 yards per catch was second on the team and he led the Huskies in receiving touchdowns with six. On defense, Hamann had four sacks and three tackles for loss. He had 25 total tackles, 18 solo, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Soccer midfielder Callie Holthaus, St. Thomas

Basketball forward Alyssa Sand, St. Thomas

Sand is averaging over 20 points per game for the Huskies this season, the most on the team.

Currently 18-1 the Albany girls basketball Huskies look primed for their fourth straight state appearance. Gerads is averaging nearly 20 points per game with a game-high of 29.

Runner Carter Schwalbe, Southwest Minnesota State

ROCORI

Football defensive end Dwight Kiffmeyer, Wisconsin-Stout

In the state runner-up season, Kiffmeyer was a terror for opposing quarterbacks. He led the team with 5.5 sacks and had a dozen tackles for loss, one behind junior Grant Tylutki. Kiffmeyer had 68 total tackles, 21 unassisted. He also forced two fumbles.

Runner Paige Larson, Minnesota State-Mankato

Football defensive back/receiver/kicker Andy Pedroza, Valley City State

Pedroza had a team-high seven interceptions this year and the senior wasn't afraid to tackle. He downed 50 opponents, 26 solo. Pedroza was also second on the team in receptions and yards. He caught 28 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown.

He didn’t get much time on the sideline during special teams, either. Pedroza had kicking and punting duties, booting two for five field goal attempts and 16/18 extra points. He also had 14 punts averaging 31.3 yards.

Runner Jasmine Sieben, Wisconsin-Parkside

St. Cloud Cathedral

Runner Clara Schad, Davidson

After a team state championship cross country season and a personal 16th place finish, Schad plans to compete in cross country and track at the Division I level in North Carolina. On Nov. 12 Schad ran a near-personal best 5K time of 19:01.4 in the NXR Heartland Regional Championships

In the spring Schad will compete on the Crusader track team. Her main events are the 4x800-meter relay and the two-mile.

Soccer midfielder Katie Schaupp, Dordt

Schaupp was a steady force for the Crusader soccer team that lost a close Section 8-1A championship final last season. She tied for the most assists on the team with 10 and added 10 goals of her own in addition to solid defense.

Runner Ella Voit, Winona State

Voit has led the Crusaders to three straight top-five state finishes in cross country culminating in a team state championship last season. She placed third in the state championship individually after a season with seven top-three finishes. Voit’s personal best time in the 5K is 18:08.3.

St. Cloud Tech

Football defensive back Damarius Fletcher. Bemidji State

Fletcher received several offers from schools around Minnesota and settled on Bemidji after a season with 38 tackles, 20 of which were solo and three were behind the line of scrimmage. He forced a fumble in 2023 and had the Tigers’ only blocked kick. Fletcher also got the ball late in the season for an offense hampered by injuries, taking three kick returns and rushing for four yards on five carries.

Football lineman Jacob Imdieke, Dakota State

Imdieke had 38 solo tackles in 2023 and assisted 28 more. He led the teams in tackles in the backfield with six. Imdieke also had 1.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, one he recovered.

Football defensive lineman Sam Long, Waldorf

Long led the Tigers in tackles in 2023, racking up 74 total tackles and 45 solo. He was credited with half a sack and four tackles for loss.

Did we miss somebody? Submit an athlete to be recognized — contact reporter Reid Glenn at rglenn@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Central Minnesota athletes sign letters of intent