ROUNDUP: New Castle High softball team rallies past Moon

Apr. 30—The New Castle High softball team kept its playoff hopes alive Monday afternoon.

The Lady 'Canes' Jasmien Caldararo brought in Raequelle Young from second in the bottom of the seventh to lift the team to a 9-8 WPIAL Section 3-5A home win over Moon.

Caldararo laced a first-pitch offering with two outs to the second baseman, who booted the ball. The misplay allowed Young to round third and score on the fielding error. Young was on second prior to the pitch.

The Lady 'Canes (3-6 section, 4-8 overall) host Western Beaver (3-6, 4-6) at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The teams are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot out of the section. The Lady Golden Beavers won the first meeting, 13-0. This is the section finale as well.

New Castle collected 15 total hits, led by Gabby Mangieri, Keara Mangieri and Young with three each. Keara Mangieri, a Pitt recruit, belted two home runs and drove in four runs.

Olivia Hood and Aycealea Rose recorded two hits apiece for the victors.

Jenalyn Nero drove in two runs for New Castle.

Hood went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed seven hits and eight runs — five unearned — with a walk and 10 strikeouts.

New Castle scored two in the first, three in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Moon plated a run in the first, one in the third, five in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Union 15,

South Side Beaver 3

Olivia Williams recorded three hits and two RBIs to lift the Lady Scots to a Section 1-1A home victory over the Lady Rams.

The game was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.

Mallory Gorgacz, Tori May and Addie Nogay posted two hits and two RBIs each for Union (12-0, 15-1). Nogay notched a triple as well.

Union registered 12 hits and South Side Beaver committed seven errors.

Olivia Benedict hit a two-run homer for the Lady Scots.

Piper Jendrysik pitched four innings to earn the win. She gave up three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

The Lady Scots scored six runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third and four more in the fourth.

South Side Beaver scored all three of its runs in the first.

Union travels to Burrell at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Neshannock 11,

Riverside 1

The Lady Lancers took control by scoring seven runs in the first inning in a Section 1-2A road victory over the Lady Panthers.

The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Neshannock (11-0, 14-0) notched 14 hits, led by Miley Anderson, Addy Frye, Ali Giordano and Gabby Perod with two apiece.

Anderson and Perod also drove in two runs each.

Frye (9-0) started and captured the win. Frye worked the first two innings, surrendering one hit and no runs or walks with four strikeouts.

Neshannock tallied seven runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and one more in the fourth.

Riverside plated its marker in the third.

The Lady Lancers take on Harbor Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Baseball

Union 16,

St. Joseph 1

The Scotties rolled to a Section 2-1A home win over St. Joseph.

The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.

Union (9-0, 10-2) posted seven total hits, led by Dom Cucitrone and Rocco Galmarini with two apiece. Galmarini drove in four runs.

Cucitrone also drove in three runs.

Galmarini (4-1) started and went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up one hit and an unearned run with no walks and three strikeouts.

Union scored four runs in the first, seven in the second and five in the third.

St. Joseph scored its run in the first.

The Scotties visit St. Joseph at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Laurel 5,

Freedom 1

The Spartans shut down the Bulldogs for a Section 2-2A road victory.

Laurel (6-5, 8-7) allowed just four hits in the win. The Spartans sprinkled in eight hits of their own.

Hunter Kobialka started and picked up the win. Kobialka tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run with two walks and six strikeouts.

The Spartans scored a run in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the seventh.

The Bulldogs plated their marker in the second.

Laurel returns to action at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday by hosting Freedom.

Mohawk 10,

Shenango 8

The Warriors scored two runs in the top of the eighth, both on bases-loaded hit-by-pitches, to knock off the host Wildcats in Section 1-3A action.

Keigan Hopper and Bobby Fadden both were plunked by pitches in the eighth frame to plate the runs in extra innings.

Mohawk (9-0, 14-1) recorded 12 hits, compared to 10 for Shenango (5-4, 7-7).

A.J. Verdi and Vinny Pezzuolo posted three hits apiece for the Warriors. Bobby Fadden and Mason Hopper contributed two each.

Pezzuolo plated four markers for the winners and Hopper drove in two. Pezzuolo also slugged a home run.

Grason Hooks, Joe Campoli and Christian Anterock tallied two hits apiece for Shenango.

Hooks and Campoli contributed three RBIs each for the Wildcats.

Jackson Chapman picked up the win in relief. Chapman tossed two innings, giving up two hits and two runs — both earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.

Hooks suffered the loss in relief. He pitched one inning, allowing no hits and two runs — both earned — with three walks and a pair of strikeouts.

The Warriors scored three runs in the first, three in the second, two in the fifth and two in the eighth.

The Wildcats tallied five markers in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Mohawk entertains Shenango at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Riverside 10,

Neshannock 0

The Lancers were limited to four hits in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Panthers.

Giovanni Valentine recorded two hits for Neshannock (5-3, 7-7), which has lost four of its last five including the last two by a combined 16-0 count.

Dennis Joseph started and took the loss. Joseph hurled 1 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and six runs — two earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Panthers (9-0, 11-0) plated five runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third and one in the fifth.

Neshannock hosts Riverside at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

