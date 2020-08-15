Roundup of Bruins player reaction to Tuukka Rask opting out of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask's decision to opt out of the rest of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs came as a surprise to many people Saturday morning, but his teammates are fully supporting his choice.

"I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family," Rask said in a statement released by the team Saturday. "I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success."

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

The Bruins took the ice for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes a short while after Rask's decision was announced, and the B's responded with their best performance of the series in a 3-1 win.

Four Bruins players spoke to reporters after the Game 3 victory. Here's what they had to say about Rask's decision to opt out.

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara

"We found out shortly before departure of the bus. Obviously, our first concern is the health and safety of his family. That's the most important thing we were all kind of thinking about and obviously we support Tuukka's decision. There is nothing more important than your family. At this point, we want to make sure that everybody else respects his privacy and I think we all just want to wish his family the best and that's it."



Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron

"Obviously, we're supporting him. We're behind him and we understand. Family comes first, we've always said that. Obviously, we're a tight group in this locker room. We've been together for a while, and supporting each other. Obviously we're thinking about him and we're supporting that decision. This locker room -- it doesn't matter who's being asked to step up. It seems like guys come in and do that every time. (Halak), it's not an easy task and he comes in and gives us a chance to win, makes some huge saves, especially early on to keep us in the game. There's obviously other guys who came in and played great for us."



Bergeron also talked about how hard it is to be away from your family for so long.

"It's obviously not easy. Thank God for technology and Facetime and having the support of your teammates. That goes a long way. Obviously, I miss them very much and try to reach out every day and catch up with them. With the support of my group, I'm trying to be there for them and they're there for me, and that's how I'm trying to look at it. But it's not easy. Again, I don't judge anyone that is making that decision."



Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak

"Well, obviously, we are here as one family. There are obviously more important things than hockey in life. So he's going to be at home. I just support his decision. I wanted right now to step in and help the guys, and I think they'll do the same for me."



Bruins forward Charlie Coyle

"We all want (Tuukka) here, but we want what's best for his family, and we obviously respect his decision. (Tuukka) is such a huge part of this team. He is. We all know that. He has been for a long time. But we respect it. That's how it is. That's what's done. From then on, we have to move forward, and as (Chara) touched on, we have to come together, band together and everybody has a little more responsibility on their shoulders. But we're capable of that. (Tuukka)is a hard guy to replace -- he's our goalie, but as (Chara) said, we have full confidence in (Halak) and the other (goalies) that we have here as well. We've just gotto take more responsibility on each other, but that is something we can handle for sure."



Roundup of Bruins player reaction to Tuukka Rask opting out of Stanley Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston