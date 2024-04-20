ROUNDUP: Big second inning fuels Vikings' softball win; Kreiger pitches Knights to victory

Apr. 19—Piper Beeler and Jaycee Elkins combined to drive in five runs, helping West Vigo notch a 9-5 high school softball victory over South Vermillion on the Vikings' diamond Thursday night.

West Vigo (now 9-4 overall) secured the win with a five-run second inning, turning a 2-1 lead into a 7-1 margin. Elkins hit a two-run single in the second, while Beeler drove in two more with a double. Parker Auten, Ariana Elkins and Caprice McCalister all had two hits each for the Vikings.

Jaleigh Lindley pitched the final 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, following West Vigo starter Janelle Sullivan. They combined for seven strikeouts.

West Vigo plays 5 p.m. Monday at Terre Haute South.

In other high school softball:

—Terre Haute South 2, Bloomington South 1, 12 innings — At Bloomington, Emma Cesinger and the Braves overcame a 24-strikeout performance by Kinsey Clopton of the Panthers to prevail in Conference Indiana action.

Lexi Kinzer walked to open the top of the 12th inning, stole second and scored on a triple by Marcia Parker. Cesinger, who pitched a 12-inning six-hitter, then drove in Parker with a single.

Ella Gottschall and Kyar McVey helped Cesinger's effort with outstanding catches.

—Sullivan 15, Shakamak 5 — At Jasonville, the visiting Golden Arrows got five hits and three RBI from Kate Ridgway and a home run, four hits and four RBI from Jaylynn Hobbs in a six-inning victory Thursday.

Destiny Gaines also homered for Sullivan, while Mylee Vandevender and Casey Shorter added two hits each. Hobbs and Vandevender pitched three innings each and struck out a combined eight batters, while walking three.

For Shakamak, Clara Barber was 2 for 3, Madelyn Kennett 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs, Abbi Gilbert 2 for 4 with a double and Hill 2 for 4.

The Golden Arrows (11-4) play host to South Knox at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Prep baseball

—Sullivan 5, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, Will Brooks pitched a complete-game four-hitter and the Golden Arrows scored four runs in the top of the first on their way to a nonconference win Friday.

Marcus Roshel and Jaden Norris each had both a run and an RBI in the first inning, Roshel with a single and Norris with a double.

Brady Wilson and Ayden Napier both doubled for South.

—Bloomington South 7, West Vigo 6, 10 innings — At Bloomington, the Vikings lost in extra innings Thursday and are 5-6 for the season.

—Northview 3, Cloverdale 1 — At Brazil, three early runs proved decisive for the host Knights as pitcher Brayden Kreiger held the Clovers to four hits and a single run Thursday.

Kreiger went the distance, striking out 10 Cloverdale batters and walking just one.

Peyton Lear, Javier Higham and Cam Green scored the Northview runs, two of which came in the first inning and one in the second. Higham drove in a run for Northview.

The Knights took a 5-3 record into Friday's game at Crawfordsville.

—North Central 13, South Putnam 3 — At Greencastle, Rylan Cox's bat helped guide visiting North Central, as he delivered a solo homer, a double and a single Thursday.

Thunderbirds pitcher Hayden Schultz struck out 10 South Putnam batters, yielding just five hits and walking three.

North Central's eight-run sixth inning broke the game open. Malakai Urbain hit a two-run triple, Schultz had a two-run single, and a double by Nathen Trench and a single by Lane Phegley produced an RBI each. North Central finished with 16 hits, led by Urbain's 4-for-5 performance at bat in the leadoff spot.

North Central (1-6) plays at Eastern Greene on Saturday.

—Linton 9, Clay City 5 — At Linton, Gage Sullivan drove in three runs with a pair of hits and Russell Goodman also had two hits as the Miners won a key SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.

—Robinson 3, Richland County 1 — At Olney, Ill., the visiting Maroons scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, enough for the victory Thursday after going into extra innings with a 1-1 deadlock.

Julian Parker had two hits and two RBI for Robinson (11-5, 2-1 in the Little Illini Conference). Chayse Aldrich added two hits and a RBI, and Judson Pinkston had two hits, including a double. Cole Weber doubled, also for the Maroons. Parker, Marcus Nantz and Aldrich combined on the mound to scatter seven Richland County hits over nine innings, striking out four and walking six.

Robinson plays 9 a.m. Saturday at Dieterich.

Girls tennis

—Terre Haute South 5, Bloomington South 0 — At Bloomington, the Braves rolled to their seventh win of the season on the Panthers' courts Thursday.

Now 7-3, the Braves play at Castle, along with Floyd Central, in 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. matches on Saturday.

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Maddie Santer 6-1, 4-6, 6-0; Jordan Miller (THS) def. Brooke Liao 6-1, 6-1; Aja Irish (THS) def. Carlotta Campos 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — Savanah Semmler-Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def. Hannah Vandeventer-Carla Demeter 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Morgan Taylor-Anika Gera (THS) def. Quinn Reynolds-Everly Clark 6-1, 6-3.

—Sullivan 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings won two of three singles matches, but the Golden Arrows also picked up both doubles matches to secure the team win Wednesday.

Coach Wesley Kirk's Arrows stood 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Western Indiana Conference after the win.

Singles — Allie Lesecki (WV) def. Mercedes Ferree 2-1 (retired); Ally McKinney (S) def. India Pigg 6-1, 6-1; Jessa Bark (WV) def. Izzie Jenkins 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Lillian Wrin-Madelyn Bradbury 6-1, 6-1; Lexi Deckard-Emma Couch (S) def. Bayli Vester-Somer Ockerman 6-0, 6-1.

JV — Sullivan won 7-2.

Boys tennis

—Teutopolis 7, Paris 2 — At Teutopolis, Ill., the visiting Tigers broke through for individual victories in No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles, but the powerful Wooden Shoes took the team win on Thursday.

Robinson took a 9-3 record into Friday's match at Flora, where Newton also will compete.

Singles — Kolten Tabbert (T) def. Drake Bartos 6-1, 6-1; Colin Habing (T) def. Marcus Mitchell 6-0, 6-1; Oliver Lee (T) def. Robert Wells 6-4, 6-1; Will Lewis (T) def. Hudson David 6-2, 6-2; Eli Brinkerhoff (P) def. Carter Davidson 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Myles Stortzum (T) def. Devin Milner 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles — C. Habing-Josh Habing (T) def. Mitchell-Wells 6-3, 6-2; Lee-Noah Thompson (T) def. David-Brinkerhoff 6-1, 6-2; Bartos-Carter Fox (P) def. Davidson-Stortzum 3-6, 7-6(8), 10-2.

—Casey 5, Robinson 4 — On Thursday, Casey won four of six singles matches, just enough to edge the Maroons.

Singles — Avery Tutewiler (C) def. Eli Rosborough 6-4, 6-4; Grant Cochonour (C) def. Aiden Elder 6-3, 7-6(5); Owen Schmidt (R) def. Brian Wright 6-3, 6-2; Kellen Sullivan (C) def. Jameson Poorman 6-3, 6-1; Logan Cribelar (C) def. Cody Waggoner 6-1, 6-0; Duke Thompson (R) def. Owen Richardson 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles — Aiden Elder-Eli Rosborough (R) def. Avery Tutewiler-Grant Cochonour 6-4, 6-1; Logan Cribelar-Owen Richardson (C) def. Owen Schmidt-Jameson Poorman 6-2, 6-3; Cody Waggoner-Duke Thompson (R) def. Alex Hancock-Sam Daughhtee 6-2, 6-3.

Boys golf

—Shakamak 175, Sullivan 189 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows were led by 45s from Eli Van Ness and Cash Murdock, but the Lakers took the team win Thursday at the Sullivan Elks Club Course.

College track

—MVC cites ISU long jumper — Indiana State jumper Shomari Rogers-Walton was named the Missouri Valley Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week following a conference- and region-leading performance at the Gary Wieneke Memorial.

Rogers-Walton put together the best weekend of his career in the long jump at the Gary Wieneke Memorial. His top mark of 25 feet, 10.75 inches earned him a first-place finish in the event and was also the top long jump mark for a Sycamore and an MVC athlete in 25 years.

Rogers-Walton ranks among the top long jumpers in the nation this season. He currently ranks first in both the MVC and Great Lakes region, third in NCAA East Region qualifying and 12th nationally in the event. Additionally, he also ranks first in the MVC, fourth in the Great Lakes region, 29th in NCAA East Region qualifying and 60th nationally in the triple jump.

Rogers-Walton's weekly honor was the third of his career, as he previously earned MVC Men's Field Athlete of the Week honors once during both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 indoor seasons. Indiana State has already picked up five MVC Athlete of the Week honors this outdoor season after earning 10 weekly honors from the conference during indoor season.

Indiana State is in the midst of its first home meet of the outdoor season, the Gibson Invitational.

The three-day meet kicked off Thursday morning with the combined events and runs through Saturday.