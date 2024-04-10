ROUNDUP: Big offense leads Knights to WIC victory at Greencastle

Apr. 9—Northview exploded for 13 runs Tuesday as the Knights won their Western Indiana Conference high school opener 13-1 at Greencastle.

Issac Rissler was 3 for 3 with a double, Peyton Lear 3 for 4, winning pitcher Caden Schrader 2 for 3 with a double and Javi Higham 2 for 5 for the Knights, now 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the WIC.

Northview hosts Marshall on Wednesday.

In other high school baseball:

—Clay City 18, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, Zain Keller drove in five runs with a homer and a double as the Eels won in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play Tuesday.

Dailon Keller and Wyatt Johnson added two hits each for Clay City.

Softball

—Sullivan 15, Indian Creek 3 — At Trafalgar, Rachel Eslinger was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBI Tuesday for the visiting Golden Arrows.

Jaylynn Hobbs was 2 for 3 and Kate Ridgway and Cacey Short were both 2 for 5, with winning pitcher Ridgway scoring twice and Hobbs driving in two runs.

—Washington 8, Shakamak 6 — At Washington, freshman Mattilyn Hill hit a grand slam for the Lakers in a losing cause Tuesday.

Tennis

Girls

—Franklin 5, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, the host Braves fell to 1-3 for the season on Tuesday.

Singles — Rylie Wilkison (F) def. Sarah Rowe 6-1, 6-1; Marnie Moore (F) def. Jordan Miller 6-0, 6-0; Chelsie Rayl (F) def. Aja Irish 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles — Kate Pinnick-Kennedy Urban (F) def. Jessice Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler 6-1, 6-1; Meleah Murphy-Eleanor Stillabower (F) def. Ainslay Manalaysay-Morgan Tryon 6-1, 6-0.

Next — Terre Haute South (1-3) hosts Bloomington North on Thursday.

—Sullivan 4, Northview 1 — At Brazil, the visiting Golden Arrows took two singles matches and both doubles matches in defeating the Knights.

Sullivan (2-0 overall, 2-0 in Western Indiana Conference play) plays host to Vincennes Rivet at 5 p.m. Friday.

Singles — Martina Sutherland (N) def. Mercedes Ferree (S), 7-5, 7-6 (7-3); Ally McKinney (S) def. Megra McQueen (N), 6-0, 6-0; Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Anna Keith (N), 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Ella King/Parker Mischler (S) def. Samantha Hendricks/Kambree James (N), 6-3, 6-0; Lexi Deckard/Emma Couch (S) def. Maci Brimberry/Lacie Lee (N), 6-0, 6-2.

JV — Sullivan won 6-3.

Boys

—Paris 6, Effingham St. Anthony 3 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers improved to 5-1 for the season on Tuesday.

Singles — Manaye Mossman (ESA) def. Drake Bartos 6-0, 6-4; Marcus Mitchell (P) def Evan Mossman 6-4, 7-6 (12-10); Robert Wells (P) def. Collin Westendorf 6-3, 6-1; Joey Trupiano (ESA) def. Hudson Davis 6-3, 6-0; Eli Brinkerhoff (P) def. Connor Eggars 7-5, 6-0; Davin Milner (P) ef. Jackson Schultz 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles — M.Mossman-Trupiano (ESA) def. Mitchell-Wells 6-2, 6-2; Bartos-David (P) def. Charlie Wegman-Westendorf 7-5, 6-1; Brinkerhoff-Milner (P) def. Eggars-Schultz 6-3, 6-4.

Next — Paris (5-1) plays Thursday at Urbana University High.

Track

—Visitors sweep — At Cayuga, Seeger defeated host North Vermillion 81-38 in the girls meet and 71-50 in the boys meet on Tuesday.

Winners for the Falcons in the girls meet were Bean Reagan in the 200 (29.92), Isabell Edney in shot put (30-0) and Lauren Ellis in discus (108-4).

In the boys meet, Cody Tryon won the 100 (12.14) and led off the winning 4x100 team that also included Elijah Peaslee, Teegan Dowers and Bradyn Upling4er (48.02). Other individual winners were Bradley Cope in high jump (5-4.75), Peaslee in long jump (18-4) and Andre Buchhaas in discus (125-4).

College softball

—Engineers split — At Richmond, Rose-Hulman lost 2-0 in the first game of a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday but came back for a 2-1 win in the nightcap.

Jadyn Walker's solo homer put the Engineers ahead in the second game and winning pitcher Phoebe Worstell also drove in a run. Audrey Theuring earned a save.

Rose is now 13-9, 2-2 in the HCAC and plays Thursday at Blackburn.