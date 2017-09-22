Roundtable: Thin Ice

Jesse Pantuosco (@JessePantuosco): The first couple weeks of an NFL season are like Jenga blocks. All offseason we build up these narratives and then once the football actually starts, everything we know to be true falls on its face. Take the Bears’ backfield for example. About this time last year, we were worried about Jordan Howard coming for Jeremy Langford’s starting job in Chicago. Fast-forward 12 months and now it’s Howard who could be in danger of losing his gig to talented fourth-round rookie Tarik Cohen. A similar situation is unfolding in Tennessee, where former Heisman Trophy-winner Derrick Henry has been running laps around supposed workhorse DeMarco Murray.

Running back is an inherently replaceable position, but they’re not the only ones on shaky ground. At quarterback, it seems like just a matter of time until Mike Glennon passes the torch to second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky while this week’s London trip could be the kiss of death for Blake Bortles, who has been skating on thin ice in Jacksonville for quite some time.

So what do we think, gang—is it a foregone conclusion that the up-and-comers will overtake the incumbents, or is it too soon to give up on guys like Howard and Murray? And for our forward-thinking readers, what other tricky situations are you keeping a close eye on?

Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin): Perhaps I am naive, but I do not think Murray is going to disappear if he is healthy. At worst, he will be the preferred back on passing downs and he should continue to get his touches on early downs as well. Of course, the “if healthy” part of that equation is in serious question right now with Murray looking on the wrong side of questionable for this week’s game against the Seahawks. Henry can have standalone value even with Murray still involved, but his ascent into the sure-fire RB1 tier likely requires Murray to go away.



I am still keeping an eye on the situation in Philadelphia. That offensive line is too good for the running game to be a zero all season and Wendell Smallwood has at least looked competent at times. Perhaps Darren Sproles just plays 50 snaps and sees 15 touches every game the rest of the way, but there is room there for a more "traditional" running back. Perhaps Smallwood can be that guy.

Pantuosco: It’s been a perfect storm for Tarik Cohen. Game flow has worked in his favor with the Bears playing from behind both weeks and Jordan Howard has been ineffective while playing through a shoulder injury. Cohen’s role on passing downs isn’t going away but I have to believe Howard is going to right the ship at some point. He was still productive in Week 1 (15.6 PPR points) and remains the favorite for goal-line work (he outweighs Cohen by a whopping 43 pounds), which has to count for something. Even if Howard is getting 15 or so touches per game instead of his usual 20-plus, I think that’s still enough to keep him in the RB2 discussion.

I’m really curious to see how everything shakes out with Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart in Carolina. McCaffrey’s ADP was in the third round this summer, but so far he’s been out-touched 35-30 by Stewart, though the rookie holds a slight edge in yards from scrimmage (129-122). Ron Rivera said he’s going to stay with a hot hand approach for now, which means it will be a weekly guessing game for fantasy owners. I’m betting McCaffrey eventually takes the reigns from Stewart, but J-Stew isn’t going down without a fight.

Jeff Brubach (@Jeff_Brubach): Although I want to see what Derrick Henry can do as the lead back in Tennessee, I think Ray is right here. The Tennessee staff has kept Murray in charge of this backfield for over a year now with Henry in the fold and it would take a serious injury or DeMarco departure for Henry to truly take over. But once that day comes, it will be glorious and defenses will be punished.

I'm curious to see how much Bill O'Brien mixes D'Onta Foreman in alongside Lamar Miller in Houston. The Texans made an effort to get Foreman more work in Week 2 after just one touch in the opener and Foreman was an intriguing prospect as a third-rounder. Miller won't be swept to the side any time soon but Foreman could be productive if the backfield split is close to even.

