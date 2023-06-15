Roundtable: Which of Texas’ 2024 opponents are we most excited for?

Wednesday evening was the 2024 SEC football schedule reveal, which for the first time pertained to Texas.

Texas and Oklahoma now know who they will be playing for their inaugural season in the SEC. While Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his players have made it a point to show they are not looking ahead to the future, the fans certainly are.

The schedule marks the revival of a few rivalries, but it can also help create new ones for years to come.

If you didn’t think the SEC was deep already, it is certainly going to end up being the deepest conference in the country. SEC play will be a bloodbath every single year, which means if a team somehow survives unscathed they truly are one of the best teams in the football.

Being that some of these opponents are new to Texas and others not so much, Longhorns Wire staff chose which SEC opponent from Texas’ 2024 schedule we are looking forward to playing the most.

Kevin Borba: Georgia

From the outside looking in, Georgia appears to be in the midst of a dynasty or at least the beginning of one. They have been one of the best teams in college football for nearly a decade now, and if Texas wants to be the best they have to be able to beat the best. Luckily for the Longhorns they get the Dawgs at home, but I think if Texas truly wants to compete, they’ll need to beat teams like Georgia routinely. Plus, if you think about resume for the playoff. a win over Georgia will certainly bolster it if Texas is unable to secure the automatic spot by winning the conference.

Joey Hickey: Arkansas

Those who have lived in Arkansas are well aware of the importance of this rivalry. No. 1 Texas knocked off the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on its way to a national title in 1969. Five years earlier, NFL legends Jerry Jones, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer followed the Longhorns 1963 title with a national championship of their own for the Razorbacks. Texas and Arkansas in the 1960s was what Alabama and LSU are now. As far as Hogs fans are concerned, the game means as much now as it did then. Prepare for another wild environment in Fayetteville in 2024.

Cami Griffin: Texas A&M

It’s unfortunate that Texas has to play at Texas A&M for the revival of this rivalry, but there would be no better feeling for the Longhorns than to defeat the Aggies on their home field. This rivalry never truly died as far as fans are concerned, and the meeting between the two programs in 2024 should easily break records. This matchup will be must-see TV as it will be full of passion and hatred from both sides.

