Roundtable: TEs on the Rise

Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23): As the season is set to begin, there are many surprises in store for fantasy players in the coming weeks. For now though, we at least think we know what will happen with most players and most positions. The exception is at tight end. If you used an early pick for Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz, you might be feeling secure, but otherwise, things are up in the air. Other projected top tight ends include Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker, all over age 30. Who is a young tight end you see making the leap and challenging to finish as a top 12 fantasy scorer in 2018?

Jesse Pantuosco (@JessePantuosco): I’m not sure if Trey Burton totally fits your criteria because he’s not that young (27 in October), but if we’re talking breakout candidates, he definitely warrants a mention. Obviously, Burton never put up huge numbers in Philly, but that’s because he was playing behind Zach Ertz and Brent Celek. With Dion Sims mostly confined to a blocking role (he’s also in the concussion protocol) and Adam Shaheen on injured reserve, Burton should be Chicago’s main tight end, which comes as no surprise after the Bears handed him $32 million this offseason. Burton showed strong chemistry with Mitchell Trubisky during the preseason (five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on six targets) and is poised to be an offensive focal point under first-year head coach Matt Nagy. Travis Kelce had his two best seasons with Nagy overseeing the offense in Kansas City and I wouldn’t be surprised if Burton fills a similar role in Chicago this year.

Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin): There is this deep sleeper I have not heard anyone mention all summer. His name is David Njoku, and,,,,buddy,,,,he might be good.

Seriously, though, he is the answer. Expected to be a full-time player this season after playing less than half the snaps as a rookie, Njoku has as much upside as any of the non-Gronk and non-Kelce options. That is especially true since his quarterback situation is no longer a steaming pile of disappointment, which was the name of my band in high school.

Ryan McDowell (@RyanMc23): The guy I’ve been eying is second-year TE Ricky Seals-Jones. In a limited role last season, Seals-Jones made a late-season splash and with over 41% of last year’s targets now available, the opportunity is there. We know Larry Fitzgerald is locked in as the team’s top target in the passing game, but Seals-Jones has a chance to emerge as the next option among receivers and tight ends.

Rich Hribar (@LordReebs): I love all the picks so far and are clearly better than this one, but I suppose I'll cast a unique vote for O.J. Howard if we're picking from the TE2 pool. Howard was explosive as a rookie, averaging 16.6 yards per reception, which was second at the position. Nine of his 26 receptions went for 20 or more yards and he was beginning to carve out a larger role in the offense before being placed on injured reserve after an ankle injury in Week 15. Over the five weeks prior to that injury, Howard was playing 73 percent of the offensive snaps after playing 62 percent prior. Brate fell from 58 percent of the team snaps to 47 percent over that span and caught just six passes for 78 yards total over that span. This preseason, Howard got extensive first-team run and even played more in the slot/lined out wide. He has much more target competition than the guys named, but he has the talent to keep Brate as a secondary option and push to score a tangible number of touchdowns at the position.

Pat Daugherty (@RotoPat): Njoku and George Kittle are the obvious answers because they are the correct answers. Njoku had a Kelce-ian preseason. Kittle already has a rapport with Garoppolo. Someone makes the leap every year and there is zero question Njoku and Kittle are the best positioned to take it. Beyond the obvious answers, I would not be afraid of Mike Gesicki. Dolphins coach Adam Gase has said he is ready for a "starter-like role." Unlike Njoku and Kittle, Gesicki does not have a realistic shot at TE1 value, but he could be a legitimate TE2 streamer.