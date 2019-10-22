Roundtable: Which team could finish strong before Early Signing Period?

Xnosxmzixnpvv0al7p2k

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

In today’s Rivals Ranking Question of the Week, we ask the team of Rivals analysts to name a team in their region that could have a big finish to their recruiting class leading up to the Early Signing Period.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RIVAL VIEWS: Could Bryce Young be the top QB in the 2020 class?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

My response has to be Florida simply because the other two major schools in Florida are facing a bit of adversity this season, which seems to be having an impact on recruiting. Meanwhile, the Gators seem to be on stable footing and attracting attention from all sorts of prospects, including some committed elsewhere.

Keep an eye on Oregon commit Avante Williams when it comes to UF. Then, there's Rivals100 offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil. Four-star wide receiver Marc Britt, among others, could also be in play.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

*****

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

North Carolina has a top-14 recruiting class and that’s impressive since the Tar Heels have struggled in the last month, but it could get even better. Recent Auburn decommit Trenton Simpson, a high four-star prospect who could move even higher, looks like he could be headed to Chapel Hill. Georgia and LSU are two others under consideration with Simpson.

Mack Brown also just flipped three-star receiver Stephen Gosnell, which is another tremendous recruiting victory for the program.

MORE: Could UNC finish No. 2 in ACC recruiting? | Fact or fiction: UNC will pounce on Simpson?

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

Read More