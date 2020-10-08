Roundtable: NHL free agency predictions; teams needing to make a splash

What’s one surprising free agency/trade prediction you have for this offseason?

James O’Brien, NHL writer: The Lightning are the masters of shrewdly navigating the salary cap, so I expect more wizardry. I may even demand it.

That doesn’t just mean that the Lightning will be the beneficiaries, either. Consider the J.T. Miller trade. On one hand, Tampa Bay gave up a player who proved to be a legitimate first-line forward in 2020-21. On the other, the Lightning managed to land a first-round pick even though the entire NHL knew they were desperate.

So, in other words … if any team can pull off trading Steven Stamkos, it’s the Lightning. If not, expect them to make another smart addition, Kevin Shattenkirk-style.

Adam Gretz, NHL writer: I think we are going to see some more offer sheets this offseason. I usually hate saying that because we always say it and then it never happens, but the Sebastian Aho thing a year ago makes me optimistic somebody else will try it. And Tampa seems like a perfect target. They need to move money and they have two massive RFA’s just sitting out there in Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli. Somebody could really force their hand by signing one of those guys (assuming one of them wanted to sign with a new team, of course).

Sean Leahy, NHL writer: I’m on the same train as Adam. I think this offseason we won’t just see one offer sheet, but multiple. This is the time to try it with the economic issues around the league. Teams that have the space and picks to spare shouldn’t be shy about attempting one. Sergachev and Cirelli, even Mathew Barzal are popular targets, but what about someone like Vince Dunn of the Blues? If you think a range for him is between $4-6 million as an AAV, that would cost you either a second-round pick or a first- and a third-round pick. Worth the shot if you want to upgrade your blue line. Of course, what happens with Alex Pietrangelo will factor in to what ends up happening with Dunn.

Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor: The one surprising prediction for the off-season will be the Maple Leafs trading Frederik Andersen. GM Kyle Dubas stated earlier in the week that “as of this moment” I expect him to be the starting goalie for our team whenever we get going here. The key part of the sentence was “as of this moment”. It wouldn’t surprise me if Andersen was dealt, with Colorado the prime location. The Avs could use a better starting goaltender than Philipp Grubauer and have plenty of resources at this time to sign Andersen to a longer-term deal, if that is what Colorado desires.

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content: The most fascinating situation for me entering free agency is the goaltending dilemma in Vegas. With the Golden Knights giving Robin Lehner a long-term contract extension, that almost assures that face-of-the-franchise Marc-Andre Fleury will be off the roster by the start of next season. If I was really going out on a limb, my prediction would be that Fleury ends up back in Pittsburgh to form a 1A-1B tandem with the newly-extended Tristan Jarry (whose emergence last year led to this week’s trade of Matt Murray, whose emergence four years ago led to Fleury’s exit from the Pens in the first place…time is a flat circle).

That would register very high on the surprise meter, so I’ll dial that back for a second, more plausible offering: that Alex Pietrangelo stays in St. Louis. Although Pietrangelo hitting the open market would be a strong signal that his days as a Blue are over, my gut still says the St. Louis captain ends up back with the only team he’s ever known.

