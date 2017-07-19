Roundtable: MLB trades that need to happen before the deadline

The MLB trade deadline is off to exciting start and we’ve still got a week and a half left. On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks got J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers and the Yankees traded for Todd Frazier, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson from the Chicago White Sox. That followed last week’s deal where the Sox sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs.

The deadline isn’t until July 31, so there are still many deals to be made.

So for this week’s Big League Stew roundtable, our crew put on its GM caps and dreamed up some trades that would make sense for both teams. These aren’t predictions — we’re not saying they’re going to happen, but we do think they’d be smart moves.

Which team will land A's pitcher Sonny Gray? (AP)

Sonny Gray to the Cubs for Kyle Schwarber and two prospects

Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer always have some tricks up their sleeve. Even after giving up Eloy Jimenez to acquire Jose Quintana from the White Sox, I fully expect them to strike again by landing either a top reliever or, preferably, another young and controllable frontline starting pitcher.

One name that fits the bill is Oakland Athletics ace Sonny Gray. The 27-year-old right-hander has been linked to several teams, but he makes sense for the Cubs for several reasons. Chief among them is the fact he’s under team control through the 2019 season. Beyond that he’s likely to be available at a cheaper price than Chris Archer. Not that Gray will come cheap. But the Cubs want to be ready for the likely departures of Jake Arrieta and John Lackey. They’d also be wise to prevent him from landing somewhere with another contender like Milwaukee, Los Angeles or even Houston.

Kyle Schwarber going Oakland’s way would make a lot of sense too. He should be a much better fit in the American League, and the A’s would love to add a young hitter with some upside. Schwarber has looked lost this season, but Oakland would provide the opportunity to develop without always being under a microscope. (Mark Townsend)

It's time to see if the Pirates finally trade Andrew McCutchen. (AP)

Andrew McCutchen to the Rockies for at least one top prospect

With the Pittsburgh Pirates two games under .500, it’s time to revisit trading outfielder Andrew McCutchen. After a slow start, the 30-year-old has recovered to hit .291/.380/.514, with 17 home runs, this year. He’s back, and it looks like the Pirates did a good job holding him during the offseason. His value might be higher now.

We all thought the Rockies outfield was crowded at the beginning of the year, but that’s no longer the case. Carlos Gonzalez has been awful, Ian Desmond’s power has deserted him and David Dahl has dealt with injuries. If the Rockies believe their winning ways are more than a one year fluke, McCutchen works. He has an option at a reasonable $14.5 million in 2018. He would be a good replacement for Gonzalez – whose contract is up at the end of the year – and he’ll come cheaper.

The Rockies might have the pieces to get something done, too. The team has four players on Baseball America’s updated top-100 list. They would have to part with at least one of them to secure McCutchen. The team currently holds the second wild card spot in the National League. Grabbing a star like McCutchen could ensure they reach the postseason for the first time since 2009. (Chris Cwik)

