Roundtable: Who should host the first home game between Texas and Texas A&M?

It’s that time of the offseason where those in the national media have a little extra time on their hands, which of course leads to nonsensical debates.

We saw a prime example of this on Tuesday when Paul Finebaum and TexAgs’ Billy Liucci discussed where the first meeting between Texas and Texas A&M should be played.

Liucci explained that Texas A&M’s athletic director Ross Bjork has received confirmation and a commitment from the SEC that the first game will take place in College Station.

Bjork’s belief is somewhat of a “you owe us one” nudge to the SEC according to Liucci, as he also eluded to the fact that Texas A&M was operating under the impression that Texas moving to the SEC would never happen.

We all know the game could be played at a local high school and fans from all over the state would flood the gates to wash these two programs square off. But, it is clearly something that will cause an uproar regardless of where it is played.

That’s why Longhorns Wire staff members have decided to explain what destination makes the most sense.

Kevin Borba: Austin or neutral site

It appears the Aggies feel as if they are owed something by the SEC for allowing Texas into their conference. However, as humorous as it may be for Longhorns fans to watch the program they view as little brother get upset, let’s just use logic here. The last game of the series in 2011 was played in College Station, so if we were to pick up from there and alternate accordingly it should be played in Austin. If you aren’t a fan of that logic, if the two teams played every season since 2011 and continued their alternation of site, 2024 would still in fact be Texas’ turn to host.

If this becomes too much of a hassle, which clearly is based off the fact we are debating this in July two seasons prior, I think we can get a little creative for for the first meeting back between the two. Play the game in Dallas at AT&T Stadium, winner gets to host the next season and they will alternate accordingly after that. Texas fans and the program itself seem to care a whole lot less, but I’m sure if there was a chance where the winner gets what they want, Texas A&M would oblige.

Cami Griffin: Austin

I agree with Borba’s belief above that no matter which way you look at it fairly, Texas is next in line to host this rivalry matchup. The last game was played in College Station and if the rivalry were still alive today, it’d still be the Longhorns home game in 2024. However, I do not believe in a neutral site for this matchup. If it absolutely can’t be in Austin, then suck it up and go to College Station. The amount of passion and hatred that would spew into that game would be worth the trip.

Joey Hickey: Austin

For starters, we have another instance of Texas A&M overvaluing its contribution to the league. The Aggies had a 10-year head start to become the premier program in the state of Texas. When presented with the opportunity to add the Longhorns, the conference acted quickly. In regard to perception and prestige, the Aggies simply couldn’t shake the “A&M” at the end of their name.

The SEC might agree to Texas A&M’s suggestion, but that’s not the right move. The game should be played where it would have been played had the series continued in 2012. It’s Texas’ turn to host, but the Longhorns are probably fine with beating the Aggies on Kyle Field.

