Roundtable: Backfield Thoughts

Jesse Pantuosco (@JessePantuosco): Oh running back, you cruel mistress. I can’t remember entering a year with less clarity at the halfback position. In Oakland we have Marshawn Lynch, who is back after a year of binge-eating Skittles and going on Conan. Mark Ingram, fresh off a career year in 2016, must now contend with the likes of Adrian Peterson and third-round rookie Alvin Kamara. The Packers are entrusting former wide receiver Ty Montgomery to carry the team’s backfield while the depth charts in Cincinnati, New England, Philadelphia and Seattle are all rife with uncertainty. Even the sure things come with question marks. Half of Jay Ajayi’s rushing output last year came over a three-game stretch while drop machine Jordan Howard is just begging to be replaced on passing downs.

So, wise writers of Rotoworld, help me decode the league’s increasingly bleak backfield landscape. Who emerges from the dense fog at running back and who gets left behind?

Evan Silva (@evansilva): I think Jordan Howard busts in Chicago, for some of the reasons Jesse alluded to. His passing-game role is going to be minimized and the Bears are going to be a bad team. They have a brutal schedule and a quarterback controversy is inevitable.

The running back thirst in drafts this year was strong, and not entirely rational. We had five rookie RBs going in the first three rounds. We had running backs on bad teams being scooped up there and even before that. We had running backs who dealt with injuries all camp as borderline first-round picks. All in all, I think it was a terrifying year to be a herd-chasing, RB-early drafter.

Rich Hribar (@LordReebs): Perhaps it's just recency bias, but when I look at the uber backs like David Johnson, (6'1/224) and Le'Veon Bell (6'2/230) and how they’ve revitalized the top of the position, I feel like that's the archetype you want in today's NFL. These bigger, taller backs that use their size and speed, have major receiving ability and never come off the field are the spade suit for fantasy as the game becomes more about pace and spacing. Dallas has been the exception, but always guessing right with offensive linemen in the draft and getting efficient quarterback play is a difficult formula to replicate (keep trying, Jacksonville). Also, don't forget that Ezekiel Elliott is an elite talent catching the football, even if he wasn’t used that way last season.

Three guys really fit the mold I’m talking about and they are Joe Mixon (6'1/228), Ty Montgomery (6'0/223) and C.J. Prosise (6'1/220). All fit the profile, have the receiving background and upside to become stars like Bell and Johnson. Of those three, Montgomery has the most immediate path to opportunity. Although Aaron Rodgers' red-zone proficiency and ability to move the ball downfield may prevent Montgomery from hitting his ceiling, he still averaged 17.4 PPR points in games where he played over 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Mixon not starting for Cincinnati is typical Marvin Lewis, but Jeremy Hill has gotten progressively worse every season and has an expiring contract. I have no doubt Mixon will usurp him at some point and I doubt he’ll have to wait as long as David Johnson did when he was behind Chris Johnson.

Things are a little murkier for Prosise in Seattle. You can see Eddie Lacy still has good instincts but his body just doesn’t play at the speed needed in today's game. That's not a weight jab, either—I think his roasted ankles are the bigger concern. Thomas Rawls is already hurt and is also an unrestricted free agent after this season. Chris Carson showed flashes during the preseason, but he’s a seventh-round talent and his athletic profile isn’t that enticing. I'm not down on him by any means. I just think we need a bigger sample size and I don’t see why he and Prosise can't co-exist as soon as next year.

But I can’t get that Sunday Night game out of my mind when Seattle went into Foxboro and won with Prosise dominating. That's how the Seahawks need to play with their rag-tag offensive line. They need to spread teams out and have Russell Wilson throw quick passes to maximize their efficiency. Of course, Prosise needs to stay on the field, which has been his main bugaboo, but those are the guys I want on my roster. As Evan touched on, the top of the position is littered with red flags that required high draft capital while the guys I’m talking about were much cheaper. If any of them hit, they have week-winning potential and will set you up better than some of the early-round landmines.

