Roundtable: Auburn Wire staff shares final thoughts ahead of Arkansas game

Auburn has won two games in a row and can reach bowl eligibility with a win Saturday on the road at Arkansas.

Can they get it done? Oddsmakers and ESPN analytics expect the Tigers to make it a close game but ultimately forecast the Tigers to lose. BetMGM lists Arkansas as a three-point favorite while ESPN gives the Razorbacks a 54% chance to win at home.

Arkansas may be the favorite, but there are many factors that could lead Auburn to an upset win. Ahead of the game, the Auburn Wire staff took time to discuss all of those aspects in this week’s Roundtable. Can Payton Thorne lead Auburn to its third-straight SEC win? Can Auburn’s defense keep Arkansas’ offense from becoming too successful? Which SEC games outside of Auburn-Arkansas have the chance to be the best of the weekend?

Writers Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch weigh in on those questions, as well as many others surrounding Auburn in this week’s Auburn Wire roundtable.

Confidence in Payton Thorne

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

We saw Payton Thorne take 100% of the snaps at quarterback last week. Now that we know what that looks like, do you feel confident in him leading the team to two, possibly three wins to close the season?

TJ: Payton Thorne has proven to me that he is capable of leading the offense, but can he do it consistently? That is what I am looking for out of him this week. He has had such an erratic season to this point, that it is hard for me to predict how well he will perform each week. I hope to see a little more even play from him this week.

JM: I’m confident in him leading Auburn to two more wins but with Alabama’s continued improvement I am not feeling as good about Auburn pulling out an Iron Bowl victory.

BH: The only game I feel 100% confident in Thorne winning is Senior Day against New Mexico State. I do think Auburn has a very good chance to upset Arkansas on the road this week, but Thorne and the offense need to be able to sustain drives instead of relying on the big play. As for the Iron Bowl, we saw Auburn nearly win the last rendition at Jordan-Hare with T.J. Finley throwing for only 137 yards against a better Alabama team. If Thorne can be better than that the Tigers have a chance. Three wins are definitely a possibility, but two would be a solid end to the season.

Slowing down KJ Jefferson

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn leads the SEC in created turnovers with 15. How important will it be for them to create turnovers against KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas offense?

TJ: Arkansas’ offense has plenty of weapons, and Auburn’s defense will need to capitalize on most of Arkansas’ mistakes in order to limit what they can do.

JM: Auburn’s defense is good enough to shut down an opposing offense without relying on turnovers but the shortened field is critical to Auburn’s offense, which can struggle to sustain drives and would provide a critical boost.

BH: KJ Jefferson has thrown at least 1 interception in all but two games this season. He’s also been sacked at least four times in every SEC game. Auburn’s defense has an opportunity to feast against a mistake-prone Arkansas offense. They’ll need to if they hope to win, as the Auburn offense is averaging just 18 points per game on the road this season.

The Hogs are still alive

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Arkansas earned an overtime win over Florida in their first game under Kenny Guiton’s offense. How much does their newfound success concern you heading into Saturday?

TJ: It tells me that Auburn’s offense will need to play a near-perfect game in order to escape with a win. The Razorbacks appeared to be lifeless for a few weeks, but it appears that Guiton will find ways to get the most out of the offense’s best weapons in KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders. Auburn’s offense will need to compliment the defense in the best way on Saturday.

JM: It’s only one game, so normally I wouldn’t be alarmed but the fact that they are running an offense similar to last year’s makes it concerning. They had success over the past couple of years offensively and (KJ) Jefferson should be much more comfortable, allowing him to be a dangerous playmaker.

BH: Arkansas’ offense definitely looked better, especially considering they were playing on the road. That being said, I’m not too concerned because they only were able to score 2 offensive touchdowns in regulation, the first of which was on the scripted drive to open the game. KJ Jefferson was sacked 5 times and threw an interception, showing the flaws are still there.

The Tigers need Payton again

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ defense allows 339 yards per game. Which aspect of Auburn’s offense needs to perform at a high level on Saturday in order to win?

TJ: This game should be a close one. The better the offense performs, the better odds that Auburn has of winning. It will all come down to Payton Thorne’s decision-making and the receiver’s ability to help him out in the catching department.

JM: It’s all about the run game to me. Jarquez Hunter is back to looking like one of the best backs in the country and is backed up by several other talented players. If Auburn can get the run game going then they will have a much easier time picking up their third straight win.

BH: Payton Thorne needs to continue to play well, but I’d love to see the Auburn pass-catchers go a game without a drop. The Razorbacks’ defense is going to allow opportunities for receivers to get open and Jay Fair, Rivaldo Fairweather, and company need to make sure they make the most of them on the road.

Is this the week that Georgia falls?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Auburn-Arkansas, which SEC game has your attention this week?

TJ: Tennessee-Missouri is one that has caught my attention. Eli Drinkwitz is looking for his first signature win as Mizzou’s head coach and Saturday at home vs. Tennessee will be a great chance to earn it. I’ll be flipping back and forth between Auburn-Arkansas and Tennessee-Missouri for that reason.

JM: Ole Miss and Georgia will get all of the attention but I would not be surprised if the Bulldogs take control early and cruise to victory. Tennessee vs. Missouri has a chance to be an extremely entertaining game and is definitely worth checking out.

BH: Ole Miss has an opportunity to go into Athens and take down UGA after Missouri gave the Bulldogs a good run for their money last week. This game is going to have all my attention come Saturday night, especially if Kentucky can find a way to upset Alabama in Lexington.

This one is up for grabs

The Montgomery Advertiser

What is your final score prediction?

TJ: Auburn 24 Arkansas 20

JM: Auburn 27 Arkansas 20

BH: Arkansas 21 Auburn 20

