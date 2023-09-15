Roundtable: The Auburn Wire staff previews Saturday’s game with Samford

The Auburn Tigers (2-0) return to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to face the Samford Bulldogs (1-1) in one final tune-up ahead of next weekend’s SEC opener at Texas A&M.

This week’s roundtable discusses several aspects of last week’s win at California and exhibits what the guys hope to see out of the Tigers in this weekend’s homecoming game.

Hugh Freeze’s use of quarterbacks has been a heavy discussion around the Plains, as well as the less-than-stellar season debut of running back Jarquez Hunter. Defensively, the Auburn Wire staff has different takes on who needs to step up this week, as well as which unit needs to perfect their craft ahead of next weekend’s game at Texas A&M.

Here’s what writers Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch are looking for in Auburn’s homecoming tilt with Samford.

Learning more about ourselves

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

What were your takeaways from last Saturday’s win over California?

TJ: Offensively, the team appeared to be uncomfortable. The quarterback rotation was out of tune, and the rushing attack did not seem to be up to par. I chalk it up to the new routine, but the identity of the offense was nonexistent last week.

JM: The passing attack needs some serious work. Outside of Jay Fair, Ja’Varrius Johnson, and Rivaldo Fairweather, the rest of the pass catchers and quarterbacks have had rough starts to the season and will have to be better.

BH: I was hard on the linebackers after their performance against UMass, and they stepped up in a big way last week. The front seven did a phenomenal job stopping the run. The defense as a whole was great, while the Auburn offense was not. In week one the offense was good while the defense struggled. I’d like to see both units excel on Saturday.

What will work?

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

What do you hope to see out of the QB rotation this Saturday?

TJ: The plan against UMass worked, so I hope to see something similar on Saturday. I hope that Payton Thorne becomes more comfortable and that Robby Ashford continues to be a threat in red-zone packages.

JM: If Payton Thorne plays better then the rotation will look improved. Letting Robby Ashford star in the red zone is a good plan but Auburn has to make it there for the rotation to work.

BH: I REALLY want to see Payton Thorne continuously put together some scoring drives. The game-winning drive last week was a great start. I’d also like to see Robby Ashford compliment Thorne as a red zone threat like we saw in the opener. Thorne needs to do the grunt work and get into a rhythm, with Ashford coming in at the end of some drives to get the Tigers in the end zone from close range. That’s the best version of this QB rotation.

Is Jarquez back?

AP P hoto/Barry Reeger

Will we see a more “normal” game from Jarquez Hunter this week?

TJ: I expect to see that. The Auburn offense seemed out of sorts last week at California, and I don’t foresee Hugh Freeze tolerating that for too long. I think we see Hunter reach 100 yards and a couple of scores against Samford.

JM: Yes, Hunter being rusty makes plenty of sense and he should assert himself as Auburn’s top back, especially against a weak defense. However, I’m expecting a heavy rotation due to the depth of the running back room.

BH: The short answer is yes. Between the ambiguity of Hunter’s playing designation and the weird circumstances surrounding last week’s start time and long trip, it was clear Auburn’s top running back wasn’t fully himself against Cal. He should be 100% ready on Saturday. I think he finds the endzone once or twice and rushes for around 80 yards.

Keep the lid on the coverage

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, which unit needs to step up this week?

TJ: The secondary will be tested this week. Samford’s Michael Hiers has passed for 690 yards so far this season, and the rest of the offense really hasn’t stepped up. Auburn has been solid in pass coverage this season, with Jaylin Simpson and DJ James really taking the brunt of the work. Expect those two players to have a great game.

JM: The secondary is going to be tested by a Samford offense that loves to throw the ball and has a talented quarterback.

BH: The secondary is going to have to come to play against a good Samford passing attack. Michael Hiers set all kinds of records for the Bulldogs last year, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down this year. One blown assignment or bad read may be all Hiers needs to make a play. Auburn needs to play good, sound, football.

The real season starts next week

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Which unit do you hope to see improvement in ahead of next week’s game at Texas A&M?

TJ: I’d like to see an improvement in the pass rush. Aggies QB Conner Weigman is one of the most efficient passers in the SEC and will need to be slowed down in order for the Tigers to earn a key SEC win.

JM: The receivers, the game against Samford is a chance for someone outside of Fair and Johnson to step up and prove why they need to be featured in the offense.

BH: If Auburn has any chance of going into A&M and winning they need to score some points. That starts with quarterback play. Payton Thorne needs to show he can take over a game.

Other games of note

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Which SEC vs. SEC game are you keeping an eye on this weekend?

TJ: I’m looking forward to watching Tennessee vs. Florida. Last season, the Vols snapped a long losing streak to Alabama, and has a great chance to snap a generational streak at the Swamp. Tennessee has not won there since 2003, and this is a great season for them to get the monkey off their back.

JM: I’m very interested to see how Tennessee vs. Florida will go. The Vols have high expectations for their season and are clearly the better team entering the game. However, they have always struggled to win in the Swamp and a big win will be a chance to show they are for real.

BH: Florida Tennessee jumps out immediately, but I’m intrigued by LSU vs. Mississippi State the most. LSU had a brutal second half in their week one loss vs. Florida State but looked good last week in a tune-up game. Mississippi State has surprised some people, starting 2-0 and now hosting LSU with a chance to move to 3-0. With Alabama not looking like its old dominant self, an LSU loss here could make the SEC West very interesting.

The final prediction

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

What is your final score prediction?

TJ: Auburn 52 Samford 14

JM: Auburn 41 Samford 10

BH: Auburn 62 Samford 14

