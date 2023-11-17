Roundtable: The Auburn Wire staff discusses Saturday’s game between Auburn and New Mexico State

The Auburn Tigers have won three games in a row, and are looking to reach a season-high four-straight wins on Saturday against New Mexico State.

It is almost a general consensus that Auburn will get the job done as the Tigers look to tune up several aspects of their craft ahead of next week’s Iron Bowl against No. 8 Alabama.

Ahead of the game, the writers at Auburn Wire examined several categories regarding Auburn football such as last week’s win over Arkansas, and the firings of two SEC head coaches.

Which unit has stepped up the most down the stretch? Just how much will Auburn beat New Mexico State by on Saturday?

Writers Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch weigh in on those questions, as well as many others surrounding Auburn in this week’s Auburn Wire roundtable.

Crispy bacon

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

What was your biggest takeaway from last week’s blowout win over Arkansas?

TJ: Last week’s win tells me that this team is getting it together at the right time. We have seen in Major League Baseball that teams who catch wind late tend to be more successful later in the year. Can Auburn produce a similar fate?

JM: That the two-man running attack with Payton Thorne and Jarquez Hunter is dangerous. Teams are obviously going to focus on Hunter and he deserves that attention due to his big-play ability. However, if teams over-commit then Thorne is capable and willing to tuck the ball and gash them over and over.

BH: Auburn played with the most heart I’ve seen from them this season. From Payton Thorne running over a defender on the game’s first drive to Brian Battie and the offensive line fighting for every yard on the Tigers’ last touchdown, this team is locked in for the home stretch of the season.

The big boys up front

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Let’s talk offensive line… how pleased are you with the way that they have performed in recent weeks?

TJ: Just like Payton Thorne and Jarquez Hunter, the offensive line has found a way to gel at the right time. I am liking what I am seeing, and I am curious to see the height of this team with a solid foundation up front.

JM: The group has really come a long way since the start of the season as the coaching staff played with the rotation and the group has played a key role in the offensive improvement. Connor Lew was thrust into action at center as a true freshman and has absolutely delivered and is a great sign for the future.

BH: I was hoping the revamped offensive line would be good this season, but I did not expect this. Gunner Britton has a legitimate chance to finish on the All-SEC team at the end of the season, freshman Connor Lew has been great, and Kam Stutts has made significant improvements to his game. I am very impressed.

Can I have that plaque?

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Two SEC coaches were fired this week. Were you surprised at Mississippi State and Texas A&M’s decision to fire Zach Arnett and Jimbo Fisher respectively?

TJ: I am surprised by both, honestly. Fisher’s firing due to the expensive buyout, and Arnett’s by the lack of giving him a chance. Being a head coach in the SEC is a difficult job, but if Mississippi State was going to give him a short leash, then why bother hiring him in the first place?

JM: I was not surprised that Texas A&M decided to move on from Fisher it has been trending that way for several seasons but I did not expect it after such a dominant win over Mississippi State. I was surprised by Mississippi State firing Arnett, they’ve had a terrible season but with the way he got his job, I thought he would get a second season to try and prove he was ready.

BH: I was most surprised by the firing of Jimbo Fisher. He hasn’t been great since arriving in College Station, but considering how much money a buy-out would cost, I didn’t expect the Aggies to give up on him this early. I wasn’t as surprised at the Zach Arnett firing after watching Mississippi State look lost at home against Auburn a few weeks ago.

Preparing for war

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What does Auburn need to work on this week ahead of next week’s Iron Bowl?

TJ: Auburn needs to find a way to open up the playbook next Saturday. Maybe finding some consistency within its personnel over the last few weeks will allow them to do so.

JM: The passing game has come a long way but they still need an outside wide receiver to step up to pair with Jay Fair and Ja’Varrius Johnson on the inside. Alabama’s defense is too good to be that one-dimensional in the passing attack and someone stepping up could make a huge difference in the game.

BH: It’s easy to get emotional and somewhat lackadaisical on senior day against an inferior opponent. Auburn needs to make sure they keep up the high intensity we saw last week, and play good, sound, football. It wouldn’t hurt to open up the playbook and work on some explosive plays against inferior athletes on the defensive side.

Tigers on top

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

What is your final score prediction for Saturday’s game

TJ: Auburn 55 New Mexico State 17

JM: Auburn 45 New Mexico State 14

BH: Auburn 45 New Mexico State 21

