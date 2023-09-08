Roundtable: Auburn Wire staff discusses Auburn’s game at California

Another game week is here, which means it is time for another edition of the Auburn Wire roundtable.

Last week, Auburn Wire writers Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch shared their takes and predictions ahead of Auburn’s season opener with UMass.

Now that the Tigers are 1-0 following an impressive showing against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium, they are set to face the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium in what will be a more challenging game.

The guys share their final takeaways from the UMass win, and discuss several key headlines ahead of Saturday night’s game.

Here’s what writers Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch are looking for in Auburn’s road trip to California.

Two-QB attack

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

After seeing both Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford last week… do you like the current QB setup? Or would you like to see something different?

TJ: I enjoyed watching what Hugh Freeze put together for both Ashford and Thorne. I like Ashford in a red-zone situation. I also hope that Freeze becomes more creative with Ashford as the season continues in an effort to avoid predictability.

JM: I like it so far. The rotation maximized both of their strengths and didn’t ask them to do something they struggled with. Moving forward Ashford will need to complete more passes or else defenses will sell out to stop the run but so far it looks great.

BH: I really liked what I saw from both quarterbacks in the opener. Thorne was the clear leader of the offense and put good drives together, while Ashford entered the game in goal-to-go situations and scored three times. If they both continue to do their jobs well I don’t see a reason to pivot. If it ain’t broke…

Need a do-over?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Which player were you expecting to have a big game against UMass… but didn’t really show up?

TJ: Jalen McLeod. He dressed out but did not play due to an injury he was battling. His pass-rushing numbers were incredible during his time at Appalachian State, and I was excited to see how well his skillset transitioned to the SEC.

JM: Shane Hooks. While part of this was due to Auburn leaning on the run game, he made just two catches last week after seemingly separating himself as the top receiver in practice.

BH: Well the easy answer here would be Jarquez Hunter being that he literally wasn’t allowed to show up. I did think Jyaire Shorter had a chance to have a massive game, but he went catchless. He should bounce back this week.

You Ott to be kidding

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

California recently made eye-raising comments directed toward Auburn. What do you make of Jadyn Ott’s “it’s just a name” comment?

TJ: Ott will either be proven a genius or be proven a fool on Saturday for these comments. I understand what he is saying, as the program went on a downward spiral during the Harsin years. May this comment fuel the Tigers and may they show him exactly what the name “Auburn” means this Saturday.

JM: That’s the right mindset for Cal to be taking but I thought it was interesting he said that publically because that is certainly bulletin board material. However, he isn’t wrong. It’s no secret that Auburn’s recruiting slipped under Bryan Harsin and Freeze is working to get Auburn’s roster back to where it needs to be.

BH: Ott is a very good player and apparently oozes enough confidence to call out the entirety of Auburn University. I think his comments weren’t completely out of pocket considering how bad Auburn has been, specifically stopping the run, the last few seasons. Still, poking the bear, or Tigers in this situation, doesn’t normally work out for the person doing the poking. I’m excited to see how the Auburn defensive front responds on Saturday night.

Back the line

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Who needs to step up defensively in the Cal game?

TJ: Cal was fundamentally sound on offense last week at North Texas. For Auburn to have a chance at slowing them down, tackling and stopping the run need to be a priority. It all starts with linebackers and EDGE rushers. If those players step up, Auburn should be fine defensively.

JM: The linebackers as a whole will have to be better. Ott is a very good running back and Auburn’s linebackers will have to make plays all night to keep him in check, this will be even more true if Sam Jackson is able to play for Cal.

BH: Every…single…linebacker. While Keldric Faulk, Elijah McAllister, and Steven Sings V played decent enough at the JACK position, Auburn’s middle and weak-side linebackers did not play very well against UMass. Cam Riley, Austin Keys, Jack Levant, Robert Woodyard Jr., Wesley Steiner, and Larry Nixon III had an average PFF grade of 53.52. That isn’t gonna cut it against a Cal team that had 357 rushing yards in week one.

Roll waves

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Auburn-Cal, which SEC game intrigues you the most this weekend?

TJ: I feel like the nation is split between Alabama-Texas and Colorado-Nebraska. This week in the SEC, the game that has my attention is Ole Miss at Tulane. Tulane ended USC’s season in the Cotton Bowl and is poised to win the AAC again this season. Ole Miss has a high-octane offense and wants to prove that they can contend with the SEC’s top programs this season. I’m very excited to watch this game ahead of Auburn-California.

JM: Texas vs. Alabama is obviously a must-watch game but I’m just as intrigued by Ole Miss at Tulane. Ole Miss is hoping to make some noise in the SEC this season and traveling to play at one of the top Group of Five schools in the country will be a great test.

BH: Alabama-Texas should be a lot of fun. Quinn Ewers is one of the few quarterbacks in the country that could go into Tuscaloosa and beat the Crimson Tide. Mississippi-Tulane is also intriguing. Tulane had a great season last year and is currently ranked 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They also get to host the game, and although Yulman Stadium isn’t quite Death Valley, the crowd should still be electric.

California dreaming

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Your final score prediction

TJ: I like Auburn in this one, but I expect the “Pac-12 after dark” lore to be stronger than ever in its final season. Auburn wins 31-28.

JM: This should be a competitive game but ultimately Auburn has the talent to pull out the victory, winning 30-20.

BH: I’ll stick with my preseason prediction here. Auburn wins a close one 16-10.

