Roundtable: The Auburn Wire staff discusses Auburn’s upcoming game with Ole Miss

It is game day, and the Auburn Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium in hopes of pulling off an upset.

In order to do that, the Tigers must put last weekend’s loss to LSU behind them. LSU outgained Auburn, 563-293 last Saturday. However, Payton Thorne ended Auburn’s six-game SEC skid of passing for less than 100 yards. This week’s game will feature another top offense who gains nearly 500 yards per contest.

The No. 12 Rebels are favored by nearly every sportsbook, expert prediction, and data analysis out there, can Auburn pull off the upset? Who needs to step up in order to ensure Auburn gets its first SEC win? Writers Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch weigh in on those questions, as well as many others surrounding Auburn.

Here is this week’s Auburn Wire roundtable

Disappointment Valley

There were many disappointing aspects to Auburn’s loss last week to LSU. Which one stood out to you the most?

TJ: Just the overall ability, or lack thereof, of getting anything going. Auburn struggled on offense and failed to stop LSU on defense. The flat play was discouraging to watch.

JM: The defense not putting up much of a fight was surprising and disappointing to me. LSU was going to score but I expected Auburn to have a strong showing to start the game.

BH: The offense failing to get anything going was very discouraging again, but I think the most disappointing element was how badly the defense was torched by Jayden Daniels and LSU’s playmakers. Auburn’s defense has been solid all year, and I really expected them to step it up in a tough matchup. They made some plays, but the overall performance makes me wary of their chances this week against another good offense.

In Robby we trust

Auburn’s QB struggles continue. How much of a role do you hope Robby Ashford has in Saturday’s game with Ole Miss?

TJ: Someone needs to step up, and who better than Robby Ashford? Ashford will need to step up and take over the running game.

JM: I think he needs to see the field more but if the offensive staff doesn’t trust him more to throw the ball I’m not sure how much it will matter.

BH: Robby Ashford was again not great last week, but he was the better quarterback. He needs to play a larger role against Ole Miss because trotting Payton Thorne out there 80% of the time is clearly not working.

Returning home

Auburn will have to find a way to slow down Quinshon Judkins on offense. Which defensive player needs to play the biggest role in slowing down Ole Miss’ run game?

TJ: I’m looking for Marcus Harris to play a key role in stopping the run. He will either make stops at the line or force Judkins to rush outside into the coverage of Eugene Asante or Keldric Faulk.

JM: Eugene Asante has been great to start the season and will have to have another big game for Auburn to slow down Judkins.

BH: Eugene Asante stands out. He’ll have to shoot the gaps and make great reads against a good offensive line. The interior defensive line will need to help him out in order for Asante to do that. Marcus Harris and Co. need to play like they did against UGA a few weeks ago.

I hear the train comin'

What kind of reception do you feel Lane Kiffin will receive following last season’s coaching search?

TJ: I’m honestly surprised that we are this close to kickoff and we have not heard a wisecrack from Kiffin. I think he will get a boo during introductions, but Auburn fans will quickly move on to the game.

JM: I’m guessing there will be some light jeering from the Auburn faithful but nothing major, they seem pleased with Hugh Freeze and not shouldn’t be hung up on Kiffin.

BH: Lane Kiffin is kind of like that friend who always says he’s down when making plans then backs out at the last second. At the end of the day, you can’t buy into any Lane Kiffin rumors until the pen has been put to paper. He may get some boo-birds, but I don’t expect much more than the normal Lane Kiffin hate on Saturday.

Production is key

What needs to go right in order for Auburn to pull off the upset on Saturday?

TJ: Auburn will need to play lights out defensively. If Auburn can do that, then the offense will need to match the defense’s energy. Auburn will need to score more than three touchdowns in order to have a shot, and everyone needs to play at the same high level.

JM: The offense will have to have some sustained drives to keep Ole Miss’ offense on the sidelines and the defense needs to create some turnovers and hold them to field goals instead of touchdowns.

BH: The offense needs to play well and score at least 20 points. The unit has looked so much better at home this season, but I still have trouble believing they’ll get much done against Power Five teams. Both Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford need to play well.

Rebs win it

What is your final score prediction?

TJ: Ole Miss 34 Auburn 24

JM: Ole Miss 34 Auburn 24

BH: Ole Miss 34 Auburn 23

