Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers

This is the Fantasy Roundtable, where the writers of Rotoworld Baseball let the readers of Rotoworld in on a quick staff discussion. Whether it’s a top prospect arriving, a closer role changing, or we just need to vent -- our staff talks it over and you get a peek behind the curtain. It's water cooler chatter ... that we've decided to publish.





Drew Silva: We talked up a number of first-half surprises in last week's Fantasy Roundtable. This week, give me a player who wasn't a high-level fantasy performer in the first half but looks poised to carry significant value down the stretch. Could be player who got off to a slow start, a prospect, a guy who battled injuries … you get the idea.





I’m all about Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia, who’s known more for his defense at age 22 but has begun to come around offensively over the last couple of months and could be poised for a big second half. Arcia is batting .330/.359/.463 since May 18 and he went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases on Monday night against the Braves. The overall counting stats are still relatively underwhelming (nine homers, 34 RBI, eight steals, and 36 runs scored in 90 games), but if he continues to mash like he has you can bet we’ll see more fantasy-relevant numbers moving forward. Arcia should also begin moving up Milwaukee’s batting order, after spending much of the first half hitting eighth. He hit seventh on Monday.









Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

D.J. Short: Put me in the Manny Machado camp. Admittedly, the window to buy-low on him is closing rapidly, if it was ever there in the first place. Machado went 3-for-3 in Monday’s victory over the Rangers and now has five multi-hit games in his last seven. He’s batting .500 (14-for-28) during that time, so good luck trying to pry him away from a fellow owner at this point, but he still owns a mediocre .238/.306/.448 batting line through 87 games this season. That’s shocking given where he was drafted coming into the year.





Machado has earned his underwhelming production to an extent, with a strikeout rate on the rise and a dip in line drives. Still, I don’t think there’s enough here to explain a BABIP drop of nearly 60 points from last year. The exit velocity has always given me hope. He ranks among the league leaders in the category, even if you separate it for fly balls and line drives.





There’s all sorts of speculation about Machado’s future, but he still plays half of his games in hitter-friendly Camden Yards and he qualifies between third base and shortstop in most fantasy formats. Maybe the first half wasn’t what we expected, but it would be no surprise if he finishes strong.

Ryan Boyer: Gregory Polanco has been a frustrating player for fantasy owners this season. Really, it dates back to the second half of last year, as he hit only .220/.267/.414 after the break last season before sporting a .237/.300/.368 line through the first three months of this campaign. However, Polanco has come on like gangbusters in July, batting .438/.460/.688 with two homers and a stolen base in his first 50 plate appearances.





So, what's changed? Well, Polanco said Monday that he finally feels healthy after dealing with nagging shoulder, hamstring, ankle and knee injuries. We can't assume he'll stay healthy from here on out, of course, but if he does the upside with the 25-year-old former top prospect is obvious. Polanco is currently available in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues and 35.5 percent of ESPN leagues, so some people had already given up on him. If there's still a buying opportunity in your league, I'd suggest taking advantage of it.

Nate Grimm: Even those who tempered their expectations for Rick Porcello coming off a Cy Young season are surely disappointed with a 4-12 record, 4.60 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 20 starts. And while there does exist reason to believe the 28-year-old will be better in the second half -- he's getting swinging strikes at a higher rate than ever, and he's still not walking many guys; if he could just stop giving up so many dingers, he'd be onto something -- the bigger point may be: if we reframe how we think about Rick Porcello in 2017, he becomes more palatable.

Read More