Roundtable: 1st Half Surprises

Drew Silva: It's the annual MLB All-Star break, a good time to do some looking behind and looking ahead in real-life and fantasy baseball terms. Give me a player who surprised you in the first half of the 2017 campaign, and do you expect that player's fantasy production to continue into the second half?





I’ll say Angels closer Bud Norris, who grabbed the ninth-inning job after Cam Bedrosian went down with a groin injury in late April and has held on through Bedrosian’s return. Huston Street (groin) is due back from the disabled list after the All-Star break, but he won’t be a challenger to Norris either.





Norris earned his 13th save Sunday in the Angels’ first-half finale against the Rangers, striking out one batter in a spotless frame. For the season, the 32-year-old right-hander boasts a 2.23 ERA, 1.046 WHIP, and 47/14 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings. A full-time reliever for the first time in his career, he’s registered a personal-best strikeout rate on the back of a personal-best average fastball velocity of 94.2 mph.





The big worry for Norris’ fantasy owners is that he will be traded ahead of the July 31 deadline, into a setup role on a contending team. He is an impending free agent and the Angels are two games under .500 with no chance of catching the Astros in the American League West standings and only an outside shot at a Wild Card berth. Norris may very well be pitching himself out of Anaheim, and out of fantasy prominence. It’s something that hangs over many closers on non-contending clubs as front offices prepare for the wheeling-and-dealing phase of the regular season.









Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.









D.J. Short: Alex Wood wasn’t even a sure thing to begin the season in the Dodgers’ starting rotation, but he was one of the best pitchers in the major leagues during the first half. In addition to his 10-0 record — hey, pitcher wins matter in the fantasy game — he’s sporting a 1.67 ERA and 97/22 K/BB ratio over 80 2/3 innings. That makes him the No. 4 ranked pitcher in Yahoo leagues behind only Max Scherzer, teammate Clayton Kershaw, and Chris Sale. Elite of the elite with that group.





Wood has been a useful fantasy pitcher in the past. The 26-year-old southpaw posted a 3.35 ERA (111 ERA+) in 77 starts and 35 relief appearances between 2013-2016. But he has taken things to a new level this year thanks to an uptick in velocity and a shift in his pitch mix. Previously averaging around right around 90 mph with his fastball, he has checked in at 92.5 mph on the pitch this year while relying more on his changeup. It’s hard to argue with the results. Not only is he blowing his previous swinging strike percentage out of the water, but his ground ball percentage is among the highest in the game.





The advanced metrics are backing up what Wood is doing, as he’s tops in the majors (min. 80 IP) in both FIP (2.03) and xFIP (2.57). Meanwhile, he ranks third in SIERA (2.81) behind only Sale and Scherzer. It’s unfair to expect him to maintain a sub-2.00 ERA, but there’s nothing to suggest what he’s doing is a fluke. The only thing that could hold him back is himself. Wood had a brief stint on the disabled list during the first half due to left SC joint inflammation and he dealt with an elbow issue last year. So my concerns are more health-based than performance-based.









Ryan Boyer: I had pretty much written Jimmy Nelson off for fantasy purposes coming into this season. He's a former top-100 prospect who had shown us spurts of mixed league viability in the past, but the righty had been a headache more often than not with a career 4.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 353/75 K/BB ratio over 436 innings coming into 2017. He managed to lead all pitchers with 86 walks last season even though he ranked just 50th with his 179 1/3 innings.





Something seems to have clicked with Nelson this season, though. While many starters' performances have gone in the wrong direction, Nelson has pitched the best ball of his career with a 3.30 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 118/27 K/BB ratio across 109 frames. He boasts a 2.58 ERA and 95/17 K/BB ratio over 80 1/3 innings since the start of May, and he has four 10+ strikeout games over that stretch. A changed arm slot that's led to better breaking balls seems to be a big driver of Nelson's success, as our pals Paul Sporer and Eno Sarris touched on in a recent podcast for FanGraphs. Nelson has slashed his walk rate and bumped his strikeout rate up significantly, all the while continuing to induce grounders at a near-50 percent clip. He's also held left-handed batters to a sub-.700 OPS, which is huge since they've often tormented him in the past.

Read More