Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Twelve different players have shot 59 or lower in PGA Tour history. The first to do so was Al Geiberger — Mr. 59 — at Memphis in 1977.
Jim Furyk not only shot 59, but also fired the only 58 in Tour history at the 2016 Travelers Championship. Cameron Young became the latest member of the group at the same event (in 2024), shooting 59 in Round 3 at TPC River Highlands.
Here's a look at players to shoot golf's magic number (or better) on Tour:
PLAYER
SCORE
RD.
EVENT
FINISH
Jim Furyk
58 (-12)
Final
2016 Travelers Championship
T-5
Al Geiberger
59 (-13)
2
1977 Memphis Classic
Won
Chip Beck
59 (-13)
3
1991 Las Vegas Invitational
T-3
David Duval
59 (-13)
Final
1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
Won
Paul Goydos
59 (-12)
1
2010 John Deere Classic
2
Stuart Appleby
59 (-11)
Final
2010 Greenbrier Classic
Won
Jim Furyk
59 (-12)
2
2013 BMW Championship
3
Justin Thomas
59 (-11)
1
2017 Sony Open
Won
Adam Hadwin
59 (-13)
3
2017 CareerBuilder Challenge
2
Brandt Snedeker
59 (-11)
1
2018 Wyndham Championship
Won
Kevin Chappell
59 (-11)
2
2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
T-47
Scottie Scheffler
59 (-12)
2
2020 The Northern Trust
T-4
Cameron Young
59 (-11)
3
2024 Travelers Championship
TBD