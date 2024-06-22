Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history

Twelve different players have shot 59 or lower in PGA Tour history. The first to do so was Al Geiberger — Mr. 59 — at Memphis in 1977.

Jim Furyk not only shot 59, but also fired the only 58 in Tour history at the 2016 Travelers Championship. Cameron Young became the latest member of the group at the same event (in 2024), shooting 59 in Round 3 at TPC River Highlands.

Here's a look at players to shoot golf's magic number (or better) on Tour: