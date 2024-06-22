Advertisement

Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history

Twelve different players have shot 59 or lower in PGA Tour history. The first to do so was Al Geiberger — Mr. 59 — at Memphis in 1977.

Jim Furyk not only shot 59, but also fired the only 58 in Tour history at the 2016 Travelers Championship. Cameron Young became the latest member of the group at the same event (in 2024), shooting 59 in Round 3 at TPC River Highlands.

Here's a look at players to shoot golf's magic number (or better) on Tour:

PLAYER

SCORE

RD.

EVENT

FINISH

Jim Furyk

58 (-12)

Final

2016 Travelers Championship

T-5

Al Geiberger

59 (-13)

2

1977 Memphis Classic

Won

Chip Beck

59 (-13)

3

1991 Las Vegas Invitational

T-3

David Duval

59 (-13)

Final

1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

Won

Paul Goydos

59 (-12)

1

2010 John Deere Classic

2

Stuart Appleby

59 (-11)

Final

2010 Greenbrier Classic

Won

Jim Furyk

59 (-12)

2

2013 BMW Championship

3

Justin Thomas

59 (-11)

1

2017 Sony Open

Won

Adam Hadwin

59 (-13)

3

2017 CareerBuilder Challenge

2

Brandt Snedeker

59 (-11)

1

2018 Wyndham Championship

Won

Kevin Chappell

59 (-11)

2

2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

T-47

Scottie Scheffler

59 (-12)

2

2020 The Northern Trust

T-4

Cameron Young

59 (-11)

3

2024 Travelers Championship

TBD